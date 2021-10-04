Warning: this article contains spoilers for the final episode of Squid Game. Do not read on unless you have watched the Netflix show in full. If you’re reading this, you’ve probably blitzed your way through watching Netflix’s hit Korean series Squid Game and are at a loss with what to do with yourself. The show, which landed on UK Netflix on 17th September, has taken the internet by storm and for good reason. With outstanding production design, thought-provoking ruminations on capitalist society and Hunger Games-esque scenarios, the nine-episode-long series has captivated audiences everywhere.

The series tells the story of 456 contestants who compete in mysterious games with deadly consequences for a huge financial reward. With each round based on a traditional Korean childhood game, it seems as though the money could easily be won. However, with in-fighting, psychological trauma and desperation spurring many on, numbers quickly dwindle. It’s yet to be announced whether a second series will be coming to our screens, but for now, we’re still reeling from what went down in that fatal final episode.

You may also like Best K-dramas on Netflix: 16 brilliant Korean TV series to start streaming now

Squid Game came to a dramatic end in its finale.

Is Seong Gi-hun rejoining Squid Game? In the dramatic finale, we see Gi-hun win the final round of the show’s titular Squid Game against childhood friend Cho Sang-woo. For a year after winning though, Gi-hun doesn’t spend any of his prize money. Coming back home after the game, Gi-hun discovers his mother has died while he was gone and proceeds to live life as a recluse. After Il-nam’s emotional deathbed confession, Gi-hun’s drive is seemingly unlocked. We see him get a surprising red hairdo, give half of his prize money to Sang-woo’s mother and put Sae-byeok’s little brother in her care. Things seem to be finally looking up for Gi-hun until he’s on his way to the airport to catch a flight to see his daughter in Los Angeles. Noticing the Game Recruiter playing that fateful introductory game of ddakji with another helpless stranger, Gi-hun runs over to stop the proceedings. Grabbing the business card from the new recruit, Gi-hun is about to board his plane when something overcomes him and he calls the number on the back of it. He tells the voice on the other end of the line that the Game should not continue, but being an all-seeing presence, the voice proceeds to tell him to board his plane. Instead, we see Gi-hun turn around and ignore the instruction.

Fans have been quick to point out that he could be wanting to rejoin the game, either as a contestant, or like The Front Man (a previous Squid Game winner and Jun-ho’s brother), he could be interested in taking a leading role in the games. Perhaps as a way of infiltrating it from the inside – who knows? All we do know, though, is that the cliff-hanger paves the way for a lot more to come.

The finale was as tense as the rest of the series.

You may also like Black Mirror fans will love Renée Zellweger’s new Netflix drama

Is police officer Hwang Jun-ho really dead? In the shocking face-off that saw The Front Man finally being unveiled, we learnt that the intimidating character was none other than Jun-ho’s brother. Having previously won Squid Game in 2015, it seems as though the brother took a leading role in the event ever since. While Jun-ho frantically tried to call his fellow police officers, The Front Man and his squad eventually tracked him down to a cliff edge, where he shoots Jun-ho in the arm and watches as he falls into the sea. Although it was a jaw-dropping revelation, the shot was not fatal and we already know that Jun-ho is a great swimmer. The possibility of Jun-ho being alive is a strong one and if a second season does happen, maybe the brothers will be making another appearance.

Jun-ho's brother was unmasked as The Front Man all along.

Il-nam was behind Squid Game all along? The old man that tugged at everyone’s heartstrings was actually the bad guy all along. It was the plot twist we didn’t see coming and the revelation came with an equally dramatic death bed scene where we learn he never got shot in that fateful marble game with Gi-hun. So why was he taking part in his own deadly game? Apparently, he wanted to create something fun for him and all his uber-rich friends in the 80s who were bored of … being rich? Betting on players, like betting on horse racing, seemed to fill that void in his life. The brain tumor was real though and having such a diagnosis spurred him onto joining the game so he could experience it for himself. Fans have been quick to highlight that in the games he took part in, death was never a real outcome for him. In the first game of Red Light, Green Light, Il-nam can be seen excitedly running through, even after people started getting shot. We see the sniper viewfinder reveal that actually, Il-nam was never a target on their system and could have never been shot.

Il-nam was one of the original founders of Squid Game.

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? While watching the series was a rollercoaster ride, many people (myself included) are eagerly anticipating a second instalment of the hit series. For now though, we’ll have to carry on wondering as Netflix is yet to officially announce a second series. With that Gi-hun cliff-hanger and the fact that we now know Squid Game is a worldwide game that has been happening for decades, the possibilities of any new series is endless. However, for now, the series writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is basking in the success of the series which has quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s rankings. He has said though: “I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.” Taking him six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes obviously paid off for the success of this series but here’s hoping we don’t have too long to wait.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy