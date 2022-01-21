Hit Korean drama Squid Game is returning for a second season, Netflix confirms
Squid game fans, keep calm: a second season of the hit Korean drama is on its way as Netflix finally confirms the series’ return.
It seems like an age ago that we were all enraptured with Netflix’s hit Korean drama Squid Game but it was only last September that the series took the world by storm.
As well as Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations and the accolade of Netflix’s best series debut ever, it looks like Squid Game fans are in for another treat. That’s right, the jaw-dropping, addictive series will be returning for a second season, the streaming platform has now confirmed.
It only took 17 days for the nine-part survival drama to become Netflix’s best debut, eventually totalling over 3 billion minutes streamed and reaching over 142 million households.
Now, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said: “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”
According to Deadline, Sarandos confirmed the exciting news during Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings call this week, stating that there will “absolutely” be a second season of the surprise smash-hit Korean drama.
While series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that there will be a second season, this marks the first time that Netflix (or any of its senior executives) has stated that it will be going forward.
Squid Game tells the story of 456 contestants who compete in mysterious games with deadly consequences for a huge financial reward. With each round based on a traditional Korean childhood game, the big cash prize seems like it could easily be won. However, with in-fighting, psychological trauma and desperation spurring many on, numbers quickly dwindle.
Now, the series has slotted nicely into the cultural zeitgeist of the world with many having donned Squid Game costumes over the Halloween period or even recreating the well-known ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game of the series.
Hwang Dong-hyuk has also previously revealed that we will “indeed” be getting a second season and it’s currently in the planning stages, he says.
He told Associated Press that “there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season… so I almost feel like you leave us no choice!
“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.
“So I will promise you this…” he added, before confirming: “Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”
While details on the second series continue to swirl around, one thing’s for certain – we’re all ready for another instalment of the Korean drama.
We’ll be sure to update as and when we know more but in the meantime, stream these other brilliant K-dramas on Netflix.
Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.
Images: Netflix