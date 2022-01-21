According to Deadline, Sarandos confirmed the exciting news during Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings call this week, stating that there will “absolutely” be a second season of the surprise smash-hit Korean drama.

While series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that there will be a second season, this marks the first time that Netflix (or any of its senior executives) has stated that it will be going forward.

Squid Game tells the story of 456 contestants who compete in mysterious games with deadly consequences for a huge financial reward. With each round based on a traditional Korean childhood game, the big cash prize seems like it could easily be won. However, with in-fighting, psychological trauma and desperation spurring many on, numbers quickly dwindle.

Now, the series has slotted nicely into the cultural zeitgeist of the world with many having donned Squid Game costumes over the Halloween period or even recreating the well-known ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game of the series.