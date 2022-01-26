While many victims of stalking are usually stalked by someone they know, some are stalked by complete strangers. Abby is a dancer who has been stalked for the past year by an “obsessed fan who found her online”. Even walking around Brighton, talking to Stacey Dooley in the second episode of Stacey Dooley: Stalkers, she feels on edge walking next to an open road – a vacant space that her stalker Jamie could pop out from, she explains. “He actually found me at my mum and dad’s house a year ago,” Abby explains. “I just opened the door and didn’t recognise him, I had no idea who this was.

“He asked for a hug and a selfie so I said OK. I didn’t actually know his name at this point.” Taking pictures and selfies is part of having an online presence, Abby knows, but it was two weeks after meeting Jamie that things became more sinister.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers is back for a second and final episode tonight.

“Probably like two weeks later, I went to Brighton pier to work. I finished my gig probably around 12 o’clock at night so it was dark,” she says. “When I left the pier, he was waiting behind one of the beach huts for me – and that terrified me.” Jamie wouldn’t have known what time Abby finished work, she explains, and doesn’t dread to think how long he was stood there waiting for her. That incident was the turning point for Abby and when she saw this as something a lot more serious. “I actually felt like I was in a horror film. Like especially when he started showing up on the regular.” Jamie started sending Abby WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook messages, texted her, even sent emails. He started showing up to cafés, shopping centres, finding her as she spent time on Brighton beach. Even holidays weren’t a safe haven away from Jamie – Abby was going to Ibiza and says that he even showed up in Ibiza too. “I can’t even begin to explain how scary it was,” she says.

The day after she got back from Ibiza, Jamie came to her house and stared through her bedroom window so she called the police. The shaky phone call can be heard in the documentary and underlines just how terrified Abby was at the time. At the same time, Abby’s housemates were shocked to find Jamie calmly sitting across from their house. It was Abby’s third call to the police and Jamie was finally arrested. In the body cam footage, he can be heard lying to the police that he’d just dropped his keys on the floor and was looking for them. A couple of weeks after, though, Abby’s housemates explain, he was back again. The police admitted that they “weren’t too sure if he will stop”. Although the police put a stalking protection order on Jamie – thereby making any contact with Abby a crime – he broke it within 12 days. He proceeded to call her on a private number, created fake social media accounts to watch her every move and persistently messaged her.

“He just doesn’t leave me alone,” Abby says. “He knows where I am at every single moment of the day because he knows my routine. “I can’t leave my house – what if he’s there?” With half of convicted stalkers reoffending, Dooley admits that the current system isn’t working well enough. Only 1% of reported stalking incidents are charged or convicted, so Cheshire police, for example, have created a specialist stalking unit. “It’s tricky, isn’t it?” Dooley comments to the police. On one hand, you have a stalker who is most likely exhibiting symptoms of a mental disorder but on the other, you have to think of the “terrified” victims, she says. Five months after the stalking protection order was enforced, though, Abby found Jamie hiding in the basement shed just outside her bedroom window. She admits that neither her nor her housemates knew how long he’d been there. She explains: “He’d be here when we wake up and he’d be here when we go to sleep.” While her housemate thinks that Jamie would have never come in to their home, Abby says simply: “I think he would have done.”

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers makes for chilling – but vital – viewing tonight on BBC One.

Even talking about the situation, Abby feels removed. “I still feel like I haven’t actually dealt with the emotions that come with it just because I have to keep acting like I’m OK.” Jamie was arrested again and this time round, the charges carried a maximum jail term of 10 years. Abby’s recorded victim statement is played and, visibly distraught, she explains how being a victim of stalking has impacted her daily routine. It’s now filled with apprehension, fear and terror, she explains tearfully. “The question is not if but when Jamie will seize the opportunity to cause me very serious harm.” While in custody, Jamie had a health check which flagged an autism diagnosis. “It’s worth saying actually that there are loads of autistic people that have never stalked, will never stalk,” Dooley states.

“Many autistic people have highly focused interests that are often positive and getting the right support is vital. “We do need to recognise that he is autistic but that doesn’t make your life any easier,” Dooley explains to Abby. Feeling guilt is not something you’d immediately expect of Abby but it’s visibly eating away at her. “I just feel bad that I’m the one putting him in prison,” Abby cries. Jamie was given an eight-month suspended sentence and put on a 12-week stalking prevention programme. Talking to Sussex police four months after Jamie’s conviction, he has unfortunately contacted her again with heavy breathing down the phone. The hope is, though, that the course he’s enrolled in two months after his release will stop the stalking. It has been designed to break his fixation with Abby, explains Claudia Ortiz from Veritaz Stalking Advocacy: “We’re trying to understand the reasons why people obsess and how they can find more healthy ways of expressing feelings and thoughts.”

Some months later, Abby speaks to Dooley as she packs up her belongings ready to move homes. While she hasn’t heard from him, she says that she just “wants it to work for him so he doesn’t feel like he has to contact me. “I feel bad for him and I also hate him so much.” Moving is a necessary measure so Jamie doesn’t know where she lives but Abby admits that she knows he will “freak the hell out” once he figures out that she’s gone. “I think that’s when everything’s going to start again.” The second and final episode of Stacey Dooley: Stalkers airs on BBC One tonight at 10:35pm. Stalking is illegal in Britain and should be reported to the police. For details on how to report a stalker see here. If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger call 999. Victims of stalking can also get help and support is available through the National Stalking Helpline: 0808 802 0300 or The Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

