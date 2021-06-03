How do we love thee, Stanley Tucci? Let us count the ways. We always knew there was something special about the man who dazzled us in Big Night, Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, and Maid In Manhattan. Because, whenever he’s on the silver screen, he delivers warmth, wit, and wisdom with seemingly effortless ease. Away from the cameras, however…

Well, it’s much the same, actually. Except there’s more warmth, more wit, and more wisdom, as well as the added ability to whip up a damn good drink, too. Indeed, 90% of this writer’s lockdown was spent poring over Tucci’s Instagram videos – because is there anything better, quite frankly, than watching him design customised Christmas cocktails for his wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt, and his Hollywood in-laws, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?

The question is rhetorical, because the answer is a resounding no. Obviously.

It’s lucky for us, then, that we have a glut of Tucci content on the way. His romantic drama with Colin Firth, Supernova, is due to hit UK cinemas later this year – and he’s currently filming TV thriller Inside Man with the likes of David Tennant, Lydia West, and Dolly Wells. The TV project we’re most looking forward to, though? Why, it’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, of course.

If you’re a foodie, suffer from extreme wanderlust, or just adore Stanley Tucci, then this TV series is for you.

Here’s what you need to know about the feel-good foodie series. What’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy all about? The six-part travel series follows Tucci as he journeys across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines. Which means, yes, we will join him as he samples the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan, the crispy tenderness of bistecca alla fiorentina, the perfect classic ragu alla bolognese and the world’s best pizza in Naples.

Considering we’ve all been grounded for over a year (thanks again, Covid-19), the idea of travelling around Italy with one of our favourite Academy Award winners is… well, a dream come true. And if it has to happen via our TV or laptop screens, then so be it. We’ll just cook along so we can sample the same Italian treats as Tucci, just like we do with Bake Off.

Stanley Tucci will sample a plethora of Italian delights on his journey.

“Tucci comes prepared with a bottomless appetite for it all, showing us how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which you can glimpse Italy’s history and culture,” promises the show’s synopsis. In a word? Bellissimo. Is there a trailer for Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy? Tucci shared a trailer for the series via his Instagram, writing: “I am excited to share that Searching For Italy will now be available in the UK and the rest of the world this June!” Check it out:

Doesn’t it just make you feel like you’re on holiday?

What are people saying about Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy? All good things, obviously. “During a time when everyone wishes they could travel, the series will transport you through Italy’s cultural past and present through its extraordinary cuisine,” says Tucci promisingly. “The food tells the story of this country’s unique history and I’m thrilled to serve as a guide through this journey.”

Warning: this series will cause extreme wanderlust.

Meara Erdozain, senior vice president of programming for CNN International, adds: “Searching For Italy is a fascinating, mouth-watering and visually-stunning exploration of perhaps one of the world’s most beautiful countries and its rich culture, and Stanley Tucci is the perfect guide to take our viewers from around the world on an unforgettable tour.”

And Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide, says: “Stanley’s engaging personality, wit and charm make him the perfect fit to take CNN’s viewers on an intimate voyage to his beloved Italy. “We know our audience will feel inspired as they experience, through Stanley’s eyes, the food, culture and people of a country that has given the world so much joy from its cuisine.” When can we watch Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy? Thankfully, we don’t have all that long to wait before we can sink into this delicious Italian feast for the eyes, stomachs and hearts; Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is coming to the UK later this month.

Will you be tuning in to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy?

If you want to note down the times now (and who could blame you?), then the series is set to air at the following times on CNN International starting 20 June: Sundays at 12pm, 4pm, and 7pm; and Wednesdays at 12pm and 7pm. Will you be watching, perhaps with a bowl of pasta in hand? Us too, obviously. See you on the sofa, yeah?

