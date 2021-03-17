Starstruck is BBC Three’s new comedy series about a one-night-stand gone rogue

If there’s one thing everyone is in need of after the events of the last year, it’s a good laugh. Binge-watching the latest Scandi crime dramas and unpicking the plot of Netflix’s psychological thrillers has been great, but there’s nothing quite like the joy of laughing along with a genuinely funny TV series. Enter BBC Three and their new comedy series Starstruck, which is hitting screens later this year.

Written by and starring Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo (whose stand-up show, Horndog, is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer), Starstruck tells the story of Jessie, a millennial woman living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs, who finds herself in a rather awkward ‘morning-after-the-night-before’ type situation when she realises that she accidentally slept with a famous film star called Tom (played by Nikesh Patel). Comedians, actors and writers Emma Sidi (Pls Like) and Sindhu Vee (Mock The Week) will also take on roles, and Minnie Driver (Modern Love, Good Will Hunting) will guest star. New Zealand comedian Alice Snedden is also co-writing the series alongside Matafeo. Behind the camera, Karen Maine, who won a SXSW award for her work on Yes God Yes – an Amazon Prime film about the joy and shame of female masturbation starring Stranger Things star Natalie Dyer – will be directing.

Besides the fact that the series’ premise sounds bloody hilarious, it’s brilliant to see so many women comedians given a platform to showcase their work; despite progress in the comedy industry, it’s still one very dominated by men. There isn’t a confirmed release date for Starstruck yet, but it’ll be making its way to your screens “later this year” on BBC Three. It’ll also air on HBO Max in the US. In the meantime, watch this space for the latest Starstruck news.

