With all the doom and gloom of recent news, television sure is one of life’s perfect escapes. Whether it’s nestling down to a hit comedy, scrolling through what’s new on Netflix or getting lost in a new historical drama, TV is one of the safe spaces away from the dreaded P word: pandemic. While you may not initially gravitate towards watching a series that revolves around a pandemic – which very closely emulates our own worldly situation – Station Eleven has quickly risen to the top of our watchlist.

The post-apocalyptic saga follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world. Sounds familiar, right? Except this series seems like a heartfelt and emotional look at humanity, rather than a sad reflection of current events. Station Eleven is currently airing on HBO Max in the US and has already been met with high praise and very positive reviews. We can’t wait to watch it for ourselves once it reaches our shores on 30 January 2022. Here’s everything we know about the series.

What is Station Eleven about? Imagine being some of the sole survivors of a devastating flu – what would you do? Hide? Flourish? Remain wholly unchanged? That’s one of the central focuses of Station Eleven, the highly anticipated adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel of the same name. As the survivors navigate their new reality, they attempt to not only rebuild their former world but imagine a new one entirely and hold on to the best of what’s been lost. The book’s synopsis reads: “What was lost in the collapse: almost everything, almost everyone, but there is still such beauty. “One snowy night in Toronto famous actor Arthur Leander dies on stage whilst performing the role of a lifetime. That same evening a deadly virus touches down in North America. The world will never be the same again. “Twenty years later Kirsten, an actress in the Travelling Symphony, performs Shakespeare in the settlements that have grown up since the collapse. But then her newly hopeful world is threatened. “If civilization was lost, what would you preserve? And how far would you go to protect it?” The series is gearing up to be a captivating look at the art of humanity – you may want to grab your tissues for this one, folks.

Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler star in Station Eleven.

Who stars in Station Eleven? British actor Himesh Patel (Yesterday) plays Jeevan, a journalist who walks young Kirsten home after he meets her at the performance of King Lear. When Kirsten’s parents are nowhere to be found, he becomes her guardian during the early days of the pandemic. Young actress Matilda Lawler plays the child version of Kirsten Raymonde, while present-day Kirsten is played by Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror). Other cast members include Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Lori Petty (Orange Is The New Black), Gael García Bernal (Coco), Daniel Zovatto (Beneath), Philippine Velge (Summer of 85) and David Wilmot (Anna Karenina).

Gael Garcia Bernal stars in Station Eleven.

Is there a trailer for Station Eleven? There certainly is, and it looks both ominous and heartwarming – two emotions we didn’t realise one trailer could evoke. Watch it here:

What are fans saying about Station Eleven? It’s safe to say that fans are loving Station Eleven since its US premiere on 16 December:

When and where will Station Eleven be available to watch? Station Eleven arrives in the UK on StarzPlay on 30 January 2022.

