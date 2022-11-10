Steeltown Murders isn’t just a BBC crime drama, it’s a tragic true story too

Did you, like so many others, find yourself hopelessly addicted to Luke Evans’ true crime drama, The Pembrokeshire Murders, when it aired on ITV last January? Then you’ll be pleased to learn its creators have joined forces with the BBC to bring yet another high-profile police case to our screens. Here’s what you need to know about Steeltown Murders. What is Steeltown Murders about? Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Rather than focus on the so-called Saturday Night Strangler, this true crime drama seeks to honour his 16-year-old victims – Sandra Newton, Geraldine Hughes and Pauline Floyd – as well as their families, and the tight-knit Welsh community that was rocked by their murders.

It will also take us forward through time to the 2000s, when police revisited the case and decided to employ a previously unknown tactic of searching for the DNA of possible living descendants of the murderer as their genetic profiles would be similar to the killer’s. When they find a partial match with a local car thief – a local car thief who was only seven years old at the time of murders – they realise they could be closer than ever to solving the cold case once and for all, and finally bringing closure to all involved. “Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on,” promises the BBC synopsis for the series. “And it asks if justice can ever truly be found.” Who will star in Steeltown Murders? Philip Glenister (Life On Mars) and Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey) lead the cast as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees, with their younger selves played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman) respectively.

A photo taken on 30 September 1973 of a police poster on display in shop window, warning against hitchhiking, in the wake of the Port Talbot murders.

They will be joined by Keith Allen, Priyanga Burford, Sharon Morgan, Nia Roberts, Elinor Crawley, Gareth John Bale, Kriss Dosanjh, Matthew Gravelle, Amy Morgan, Dyfan Dwyfor, and more. What are people saying about Steeltown Murders? The show’s writer, Ed Whitmore, says: “I was drawn to this tragic true story because it’s ultimately as much about the scarring effects of an unsolved crime on a community as it is the crime itself. “The narrative unfolds on two timelines – 1973 and 2002 – and the chance to chart the interweaving lives of our characters across this epic canvas is quite simply a gift to a dramatist.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson, commissioning editor for BBC Drama says: “Steeltown Murders is an important account of the events that affected a Welsh community in 1973. The series explores the very nature of justice and what it means to live on in the shadow of such brutal tragedy.” When will Steeltown Murders be available to watch? Steeltown Murders will air next year on BBC One and iPlayer.

