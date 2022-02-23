If there’s ever a gritty British drama to lose yourself in, chances are that anything Keeley Hawes-fronted will be one of the best options out there. From her divisive role in Channel 4’s It’s A Sin to being fiercely enigmatic in Line Of Duty, Hawes has more than cemented herself as the female lead worthy of all the awards.

While we gear up to see her in The Midwich Cuckoos and Crossfire, fans of Hawes can add another hard-hitting drama to their watchlist as ITV has just confirmed she’ll be leading the cast of Stonehouse too. The three-part drama will explore the life of former Labour minister John Stonehouse (played by Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen) and while it may be made for television, we can assure you that it’s based on his perplexing true story. He painted himself out to be a family man but really, as well as conducting affairs and being a 1960s spy, Stonehouse notoriously faked his own death in 1974 too. It’s set to be one wild ride of a drama – here’s everything we know about Stonehouse so far.

Keeley Hawes will star as Barbara Stonehouse in the upcoming real-life ITV drama.

What is the plot of Stonehouse? Although the political story is well-known, the new ITV drama will likely propel it to new heights with a modern audience. Stonehouse will follow the once high-flying member of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s government as he “vanished from the beach of a large luxury hotel in Florida in November 1974, leaving a neatly folded pile of clothes as he swam into the sea, intent on faking his own death.” The Walsall North MP left behind his wife Barbara and three young children as a shocked public and media presumed he had drowned, or worse, been eaten by sharks. His parliamentary career appeared to be the stuff of aspirations. He was charismatic, confident and impressed Wilson from a very early stage. He’d graduated from the London School Of Economics, was in the RAF during the second world war and seemed like the ideal candidate for a life in politics. Until it all started to crumble, that is.

Matthew Macfadyen will star as John Stonehouse in the upcoming ITV drama.

The new drama will explore how “his reputation as a devoted family man masked the truth.” Unbeknown to everyone, he’d actually “embarked on an extra marital affair with his secretary, Sheila Buckley, and acted as a spy for the Czech Secret Service in the 1960s.” The synopsis continues: “His complex financial status and relationships eventually took their toll, with Stonehouse deliberately stealing the identity of a recently deceased constituent. Stonehouse applied for a passport in the dead man’s name and began to weave an elaborate conspiracy, seeking a new life in Australia. “But his plans soon turned sour as Stonehouse was arrested by Australian police who had been under the mistaken impression that he was the fugitive peer Lord Lucan. “Brought back to the UK by Scotland Yard detectives, Stonehouse found that he was crucial to keeping the Labour government in power with its wafer-thin majority.” While the state of politics currently is the stuff of drama series, it seems like this one will truly have us at a loss for words.

Matthew Macfadyen will lead the cast as disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse.

Who will star in Stonehouse? As well as Macfadyen and Hawes leading the cast as John and Barbara Stonehouse, the drama will star Emer Heatley (Showtrial) as Stonehouse’s mistress Sheila Buckley. Also joining the cast will be Kevin R McNally (The Crown) as Harold Wilson, Dorothy Atkinson (All Creatures Great And Small) as Betty Boothroyd and Igor Grabuzov (No Looking Back).

Dorothy Atkinson will star as Betty Boothroyd in ITV's Stonehouse.

What has been said about Stonehouse? Talking about his new role as Stonehouse, Macfayden said: “What happened to John Stonehouse is the stuff of legend. I’ve always been intrigued by what motivated him to fake his own death, and leave behind the family he loved and doted upon and a promising political career. “John Preston’s script truly captures the man and his colourful life and I’m looking forward to taking on his character.” Stonehouse’s writer John Preston commented: “I’ve always been fascinated by John Stonehouse. The story of how he faked his own death and tried to start a new life in Australia under an assumed name is one of the most bizarre true-life tales I’ve ever come across. “I’m absolutely thrilled that it’s being brought to the screen with such an outstanding cast.” Bafta-nominated Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie, Vinyl, Filth) will be directing the series and added: “I’m always drawn to fascinating true stories and this one is extra special because it has both comedic and emotional potential. Matthew is perfect casting for this role. It’s also great to be working with ITV for the first time and with two fabulous producers in Ruth and Ellie.”

When and where will Stonehouse be available to watch? Stonehouse will be available to watch on ITV and ITV Hub here in the UK and will be available to stream via BritBox elsewhere in the world. A confirmed release date is yet to be announced but watch this space for updates.

