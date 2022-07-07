Netflix’s Stranger Things: a brand new spin-off and stage play have been announced
- Alex Sims
- Published
Stranger Things creators have said a live-action TV spin-off will be “1000% different” from the original show.
Have you already binge-watched series four of Stranger Things and you’re gutted that the upcoming fifth series will be the very last in the Netflix franchise? Well, in news that will please hardcore fans, it’s been revealed that not one but two spin-offs are in the works.
Series creators the Duffer brothers have announced they’re creating a new production company – Upside Down Pictures – and among the projects on its agenda is a further story inspired by the 80s-set sci-fi universe.
The brothers said the live-action spin-off will be “based on an original idea”, but speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast they divulged that the new series would be “1,000% different” from the current show.
“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it’s another number,’ Matt Duffer told the podcast. “That’s not interesting to me because I feel like we’ve done all that.” So, the jury’s out on what we can actually expect from the new show.
Another mysterious adaption is also in the pipeline. Two leading figures in British theatre have announced that a Stranger Things stage play is also on the horizon. London theatre heavyweights director Stephen Daldry, who’s worked on shows including Billy Elliott and The Inheritance, and producer Sonia Friedman, who is behind stage hits including Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Jerusalem, will be leading the play, which will be “set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things”.
In the same way a second album can be hard to pull off for musicians, TV spin-off series can also be tricky, especially when money is the main motivation rather than artistry. But, we’ve got our fingers crossed that the new projects will be more in the Better Call Saul class of spin-off than the Joey category.
Images: Netflix