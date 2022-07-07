Have you already binge-watched series four of Stranger Things and you’re gutted that the upcoming fifth series will be the very last in the Netflix franchise? Well, in news that will please hardcore fans, it’s been revealed that not one but two spin-offs are in the works.

Series creators the Duffer brothers have announced they’re creating a new production company – Upside Down Pictures – and among the projects on its agenda is a further story inspired by the 80s-set sci-fi universe.