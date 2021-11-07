Opening with a voiceover of Eleven writing a letter to Mike, the teaser goes on to show Eleven and Will navigating their new lives in California as Eleven says how excited she is for spring break (when she’ll get to see Mike again).

She describes how she’s finally “adapted” to her new life and made new friends (even though we see many of her classmates being mean to her), before telling Mike the pair will have “the best spring break ever”. From here is where things get a little creepy. The laid-back, California-esque music becomes stretched out and echoey as we see a number of unsettling images flash up on screen including Eleven being held back by some heavy-handed government agents and Joyce looking at a creepy doll. There are also a series of explosions and soldiers engaging in gunfire with an unseen enemy. In short, it seems like Eleven and Mike aren’t going to get the idyllic spring break they dreamed of.

As part of the streaming platform’s #StrangerThingsDay celebration on Saturday (6 November), Netflix also released a short clip revealing that the series would consist of nine episodes, as well as the names of each one. Below, we’ve unpicked everything else we know about the series so far – including what we know about when we can expect Stranger Things season four to hit screens.

What is Stranger Things season four about?



The Duffer brothers have confirmed that Hopper will return in season 4.

Beyond the details revealed in Netflix’s four teaser trailers (more on those later), we do know a little about what to expect from series four thanks to a statement from the show’s creators the Duffer brothers. Back when it was first confirmed that the show would be returning for season four, they gave fans a little taste of what to expect from the new season – including the return of a fan favourite character. “We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” they said at the time. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season four? Although there’s no full-length trailer just yet (although we expect one to drop reasonably soon), we do have those four teaser trailers to tie us over in the meantime. They include From Russia With Love…, which teases the aforementioned return of Hopper, Eleven, Are You Listening? which dives into Eleven’s dark past, and The Creel House, which unveils yet another creepy new location. Click on the links to give them a watch.

Who will star in Stranger Things season four?



Stranger Things’ main cast will all be returning for season 4.

The show’s main cast will all be returning, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalie Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton. Other new faces joining the cast for season four will be Booksmart’s Eduardo Franco, Small Axe’s Joseph Quinn and Westworld’s Sherman Augustus.

Is there a release date for Stranger Things season four?

Kind of. On 6 November, Netflix said that it’ll be releasing the series sometime in summer 2022 – so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the gang back in action. If you’re a big Stranger Things fan you’ll have noticed that this gap is larger than the gap between previous seasons. This is primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production on the show after just two weeks back in early 2020. We’ll update this space with all the latest news when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled. Seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are available to watch on Netflix

