Strictly star Clara Amfo on why her mum is her biggest fan

Amfo’s mum, who she also credits for giving her an optimistic outlook on life, has had a lot to be proud of. In 2020 alone she has broadcast her hugely popular Radio One morning show throughout the year, which has helped its vast swathes of listeners stay rooted and connected in a year of huge change and upheaval.

On 2 June on her show Amfo also delivered one of the most impactful and important moments heard on radio as she talked about the death of George Floyd had affected her. “We talk a lot about mental health, and mine was in a really, really bad way yesterday,” she said on the show, “and it has been for the last few days, in particular in relation to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while being held under arrest. Now I didn’t have the mental strength to face you guys yesterday, to ask ‘Hi, how was your weekend?’ like I usually do with my happy intention, because I know that my weekend was terrible.”

Not only was it a moment for Amfo to speak her truth, but also to make clear that it’s okay not to be okay - and the importance of that cannot be underestimated.