Ever since the last episode of Succession ended on *that* iconic cliffhanger, fans have been impatiently waiting for the third season to land on our screens. Thanks to the pandemic, filming was delayed, but the series is now back in production – and it’s just been confirmed by Variety that Alexandar Skarsgård (True Blood, Big Little Lies) has joined the cast as a “confrontational” new character. But before we take a closer look at Skarsgård’s new role, let’s remind ourselves of what happened in season two and what we’re expecting to find answers to next…

What happened in Succession season 2? The Primetime Emmy Award-winning series of course follows the story of media mogul Logan Roy and his children – one of which will be his eventual successor – Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor. In the end scene of season two, Kendall made a completely unexpected stand against his controlling and corrupt father at a press conference. Instead of taking for fall for the company’s cruise ship scandal, Kendall accused Logan of having knowledge of the cover-ups, insisting his “reign” as company leader was at its “end”.

Shiv with her brother Roman in Succession.

What will happen in Succession season 3? The third season is expected to pick up exactly where things were left, in the moments following Kendall’s televised statement. Variety reports: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Who will Alexandar Skarsgård play in Succession? We of course know Skarsgård for playing some truly dark characters: Eric Northman the vampire in True Blood and abusive husband Perry Wright in Big Little Lies. In Succession, he will play Lukas Matsson, who is described as a “successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”. We get the feeling that this means he’s not exactly going to be Mr Nice Guy. When will Succession season 3 be released? HBO boss Casey Bloys has said that in a “normal world” the show would be out by the end of 2021, adding: “But that would mean we don’t get hit with any Covid delays. It’s hard to predict right now.”

