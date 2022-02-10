Parks And Recreation is, on top of being an iconic comedy series, one of those shows we will just never grow tired of.

The dry humour, the hard-working nature of Leslie Knope and, of course, the amazingly heartwarming friendship between Leslie and Ann Perkins is just enough to leave us with a great big smile on our faces.

Although it’s been a while since we last got to see the Parks And Recreation cast together on our screens, there’s no denying that they’ve all been up to their fair share of wonderful things.

As well as Aubrey Plaza joining the cast of White Lotus season two and Amy Poehler’s career going from strength to strength, Rashida Jones (who starred as Ann Perkins in the comedy series) is returning to comedy in an exciting new role.