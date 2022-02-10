Parks And Recreation’s Rashida Jones has just been confirmed to lead new Apple comedy Sunny. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.
Parks And Recreation is, on top of being an iconic comedy series, one of those shows we will just never grow tired of.
The dry humour, the hard-working nature of Leslie Knope and, of course, the amazingly heartwarming friendship between Leslie and Ann Perkins is just enough to leave us with a great big smile on our faces.
Although it’s been a while since we last got to see the Parks And Recreation cast together on our screens, there’s no denying that they’ve all been up to their fair share of wonderful things.
As well as Aubrey Plaza joining the cast of White Lotus season two and Amy Poehler’s career going from strength to strength, Rashida Jones (who starred as Ann Perkins in the comedy series) is returning to comedy in an exciting new role.
According to Variety, Apple has ordered the dark comedy series Sunny with Rashida Jones set to lead the cast.
The 10-episode series is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan.
According to the book’s synopsis, it’s perfect for any fans of Black Mirror and follows the unsettling reality of an anxious woman “teetering in an anxious time”.
Well now, it’s now being adapted as Sunny and will follow Suzie (played by Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is “upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash,” according to the show’s synopsis.
It adds: “As ‘consolation’ she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company.”
Although a robot most certainly won’t fill the void left by her immediate family’s disappearance, Suzie’s relationship with Sunny starts off with resentment but blossoms into an unexpected friendship.
Together, they begin to uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and get dangerously close to a mysterious world that Suzie never knew existed.
Sunny is being adapted for the small screen by Katie Robbins, who also serves as an executive producer while Jones will also executive produce in addition to starring. Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End Of The F***ing World) will also be directing the new Apple series.
While further casting details are yet to be announced, we can’t wait to see Jones take the lead in the series which, from the sounds of it, is set to be dark, heartwarming and will also keep us on our toes.
Watch this space for updates.
