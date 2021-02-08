All the Super Bowl 2021 adverts worth watching

Super Bowl 2021: the 11 adverts and commercials worth watching
From Dolly Parton’s now-viral reworking of her hit song 9-5, to Michael B Jordan’s hilarious advert for Amazon, these are the Super Bowl 2021 ads everyone’s talking about.
Every single time the Super Bowl rolls around, we’re blown away not just by the impressive displays of athleticism, but by the bevy of brilliant adverts, too.
And, let’s be honest, people are usually talking about those same ads long after the game has finished.
Here, we’ve rounded up our pick of the very best commercials from this year’s big NFL game.
Which is your favourite?
Michael B Jordan’s Alexa commercial
Michael B. Jordan took his People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive title to the next level in this commercial, which sees him take over from Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.
Check it out:
As one Twitter user put it: “Motion to just run the Michael B. Jordan commercial on loop?”
Gwen Stefani’s advert for T-Mobile
In this advert, Gwen Stefani is lamenting her single status to her The Voice co-star Adam Levine.
“I think I’m ready to start dating again,” she says. “I’m sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”
Unfortunately, the Maroon 5 frontman isn’t a T-Mobile user, so the quality of his call isn’t all that.
As a result, he hears Stefani say: “I’m sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”
“I have your guy,” he replies.
Poor old Blake Shelton, eh?
But, as the commercial reminded fans: “Don’t trust your love life to just any network.”
Jessica Long’s powerful story for Toyota
Considered by many to be the most moving advert of the night, Toyota focused on the real-life story of 13-time Paralympic gold medallist Jessica Long, who had to have her legs amputated when she was young due to a leg condition and was orphaned before being adopted by parents in the US
“It might not be easy, but it’ll be amazing,” says Long’s adoptive mother in the clip, responding to the news that her little girl’s legs would be amputated.
“I can’t wait to meet her.”
“We believe there is hope and strength in all of us,” concluded the ad.
“Toyota. Proud partner of Team USA.”
Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet’s All-Electric Cadillac commercial
“This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands,” announces Winona Ryder at the beginning of this All-Electric Cadillac ad, which parodies her iconic 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands.
In it, Edgar Scissorhands (Timothée Chalamet) tries to grapple with bus pull cords, salad bars, and footballs. And, in the end, he finds his salvation in…
Well, in a new car. Obviously.
“And with that, Edgar drove off into the sunset,” promises Ryder.
“But don’t worry; he still makes it home in time for dinner.”
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos ad
Stealing your partner’s snacks is a betrayal on level with watching the last episode of a big TV series without them.
So what do you do if you get caught? Make like Mila Kunis and defend yourself with a rendition of Shaggy’s s 2000 hit It Wasn’t Me. Obviously.
Catchy, huh?
Dan Levy’s M&M commercial
Sorry seems to be the hardest word (if you listen to Elton John, anyway), but it becomes one hell of a lot easier if you have a bag of M&Ms to hand.
All you have to do is hand over a packet of the popular chocolatey sweets and it’ll undo the hurt done by kicking someone’s airplane seat on purpose, “mansplaining,” calling someone a “Karen” (even if that is their actual name), and boring your priest in confession.
As Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy discovers, though, a bag of M&Ms doesn’t make up for, say, kidnapping and eating one of the candy’s mascots. Which is fair enough, to be honest.
Dolly Parton’s musical ad for SquareSpace
“Working five to nine, you’ve got passion and a vision,” sings Dolly Parton in this epic reimagining of her classic hit 9-to-5.
Check it out:
Anyone else suddenly feel empowered to follow their dreams and shoot for the moon?
Michelob Ultra’s Happy ad
Starring the likes of Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis and Brooks Koepka, this ad asks a vital question.
“Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?”
Samuel L Jackson’s Verizon commercial
Ever fancied watching Samuel L. Jackson taunting gamers for blaming their losses on lagging internet? Of course you have.
Did you catch that Deep Blue Sea reference at the end?
Epic.
And finally… Drake’s hilarious ad for State Farm
In this highly-anticipated ad, Jake from State Farm was joined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers.
And, when the topic of potential stand-ins came up, we were introduced to the likes of Paul Rudd, a man with cheese on his head, and the one and only Drake.
Too bad stand-ins don’t get lines, eh?
Other ads that aired during the Super Bowl 2021 included Matthew McConaughey’s “creepy” Doritos commercial (also starring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel), an unexpected Wayne’s World reunion, and an earworm and a half from Oatly’s CEO.
There was also a fun Klarna ad with Maya Rudolph in full cowgirl mode, as well as a call from Cabela to ‘Get Back to Nature.’
The cleverest of all, though? Why, it’s the shortest-ever Super Bowl commercial from Reddit, which lasted just five seconds.
“If you’re reading this, it meant our bet paid off. Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one,” it read.
“But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on five seconds of airtime.”
“One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together arounds a common idea,” the ad continued.
“Who knows maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on ‘tendies.’
“Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this five-second ad.
“Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for it. It’s called Reddit.”
Images: Getty