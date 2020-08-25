Surviving Jeffrey Epstein might be the second docuseries about the disgraced financier’s alleged sex crimes, but it strikes a very different note to that of the much-streamed Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. Why? Because, unlike the aforementioned Netflix documentary, this production advances the story up to and beyond Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest. (Maxwell has recently pleaded not guilty to any alleged involvement in sex trafficking of minor girls and strenuously denies any wrongdoing.) And, more importantly, it aims to give a platform to Epstein’s alleged survivors and amplify those voices that have been silenced or marginalised for years. Watch the trailer for Surviving Jeffrey Epstein below:

Epstein, as many readers will already know, stands accused of the sexual assault and trafficking of hundreds of underage girls, some as young as 14, within a sex ring of powerful and wealthy international figures. One of America’s richest men, the financier served a 13-month jail term in 2008, after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from over 30 underage girls at his property in Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities in the state had been tracking the house for three years, after a young girl said she was recruited there for massages and sexual encounters. Epstein maintained that he believed the girls were over 18, and struck a non-prosecution deal with federal prosecutors at the time to avoid more serious charges. He died by suicide in his Manhattan cell before he could stand trial.

You may also like “The Jeffrey Epstein case proves that wealth is a toxic American dream”

Now, marking almost a year to the day since Epstein was found dead in his cell, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein offers insights from members of his inner circle, and takes an in-depth look at Maxwell’s psychology and claimed complicity. The series also features emotionally-charged interviews with several women who talk about their experiences with Epstein , including Courtney Wild, Chauntae Davies, and Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Lawyers and psychologists, too, offer insight into the failure of current laws to understand why those who accuse powerful figures of abuse often remain silent for so long

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.

Finally, it is worth noting that the series devotes considerable time to Giuffre’s allegations against Prince Andrew. “With Prince Andrew, I am happy to talk about him because he abused me,” she says. The prince has stated emphatically that he there was never “any form of sexual contact or relationship” between him and Giuffre and that the allegations are false. He has also said he had no recollection of even meeting Giuffre and denied any wrongdoing. Maxwell, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping groom, recruit and sexually abuse minors, and has been denied bail pending trial.

You may also like The most shocking part of the Prince Andrew interview? His erasure of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

How to watch Surviving Jeffrey Epstein in the UK To watch the documentary, head to network Crime+Investigation, available on Sky 156, Virgin 209, BT 328 and TalkTalk 328. Alternatively, Crime+Investigation PLAY is available on Amazon Prime Video with an add on subscription of just £3.99 per month (or with a 7-day free trial via the existing Prime Video app). What time is Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on TV? The documentary is split into four parts that will air on consecutive days. Surviving Jeffrey Epstein premieres with a double bill airing on Tuesday 25 August at 9pm. The final two hours will be broadcast on Wednesday 26 August at 9pm.

If you have been affected by this story, and would like more information or support, visit Rape Crisis UK – or, alternatively, call 0808 802 9999 (usual opening times are noon - 2.30pm and 7 - 9.30pm any day of the year and also between 3 - 5.30pm on weekdays).

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy