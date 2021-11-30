British crime dramas are continuing to have a very big moment in the world of television – BBC One’s Showtrial enraptured us, ITV’s The Tower had us on the edge of our seats and we’re eagerly anticipating the release of Sky’s Landscapers. Now, joining the ranks of recent series we’re excited to watch is Channel 4’s Suspect. The gritty drama has a cast of familiar faces and a supposedly simple premise: who did it? We’re set to get our Cluedo hat on as each character suddenly becomes a – you guessed it – suspect in an inexplicable murder case.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming drama so far.

You may also like Winter TV: 24 of the best shows and films to watch while you cosy up for a night in

What is the plot of Suspect? According to the Channel 4 synopsis: “When veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King). “He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.” Danny is informed that Christina ended her own life, but refusing to accept that, he uncovers truths and lies that will leave viewers gripped by each episode. After talking to those closest to her, he begins to get a picture of how Christina’s life had descended, which forces him to confront his own failings as a father. Ultimately though, Danny has to decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina’s death.

You may also like Netflix’s Inventing Anna: what you need to know about Shonda Rhimes’ new true crime drama

Who will star in Suspect? James Nesbitt (Bloodlands, Cold Feet) leads the cast as detective Danny Frater while his deceased daughter Christina is played by Imogen King (The Bay, Clique). Playing Christina’s mentor will be Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hang Ups). Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education, Shameless) will play Danny’s ex-wife Susannah. Also starring are Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton) as Danny’s Detective Superintendent boss, Niamh Algar (Deceit, Censor) as Christina’s partner Nicole, and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe) will feature as Christina’s best friend, Maia. Other cast members include Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Joely Richardson (The Tudors, Nip/Tuck), Sam Heughan (Outlander, Party Animals) and Imogen King (Clique, Hotel Portofino).

You may also like Scandi crime dramas: 19 deliciously dark Nordic noir series to stream on Netflix

What has been said about Suspect? Speaking about the series, Nesbitt said: “I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script. Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.” Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, also commented: “Suspect has a distinctive narrative architecture which is both incredibly intimate and very intense, which represents an exciting challenge for any actor and I’m sure that’s one of the reasons we have attracted such a high calibre, talented cast.”

You may also like Trigger Point: Vicky McClure shares first look at new Jed Mercurio crime drama

Is there a trailer for Suspect? Unfortunately, Channel 4 hasn’t released a trailer for Suspect yet but we’ll of course update you here as soon as it arrives. For the time being, you can see the chilling first-look image here:

James Nesbitt and Richard E. Grant star in Channel 4's Suspect.

When will Suspect be available to watch? While we do know that Suspect will be available to watch on Channel 4, we don’t currently have a release date. Watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy