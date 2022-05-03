In the world of period dramas, it’s not all elaborate ballgowns, stolen glances and gilded glamour. Oh no. When Taboo first landed on our screens, we were bowled over by its grit, darkness and brooding nature that kept us avidly tuned in each week. The BBC drama had all the stuff of TV series dreams: conspiracies, murder, an enigmatic protagonist – in the form of Tom Hardy, may we add – and a plotline that kept us guessing.

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney (Hardy), a man who has been to the ends of the Earth and comes back irrevocably changed. He’s been believed to be dead for a long time and upon his return home to London from Africa, he wishes to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But what ends up unfolding is a tale of stolen diamonds (that Delaney brought from his travels around Africa), political corruption, gangs and much more.

Tom Hardy is leading cast member and co-creator of BBC One's Taboo.

The drama enraptured viewers when it first aired back in 2017 and over the course of five years, it’s landed on streaming platforms and acquired a wealth of new fans. But the fact remained that we never knew if a second series of Taboo was ever going to come to fruition. You see, after a successful first season, Taboo was almost immediately confirmed for a second instalment in March 2017. The season one finale left us with a wealth of unanswered questions and upon confirming the great news, series creator Steven Knight promised: “James Delaney will continue to explore many realities as he takes his band of misfits to a new world, thanks to FX and the BBC, partners who could not be more suited to collaborating in groundbreaking work.” So it’s safe to say we’ve been waiting very patiently for an update on this series. And now, we can finally put our fears to one side as it’s just been confirmed that Taboo season two is primed and ready for a return.

Knight, who is also responsible for hit TV drama Peaky Blinders, may be busy with the Birmingham-based spin-off film at the moment but he’s also said that he will be meeting with series star and co-creator Hardy to discuss where Taboo will go next. Knight appeared at the Creative Cities Convention in Digbeth, Birmingham, where he revealed: “I imagine that it will start production towards the end of next year. [Tom and I] are both keen to continue and there are lots of people who want us to continue in that direction. It’s been a question of schedules and deciding where it goes next.”

Jessie Buckley starred in the first series of BBC One's Taboo.

So that means production is likely to kick off at the tail-end of 2023 and while that’s a long time to wait, what’s another year? The news also likely means that Taboo series two will be landing on our screens some time in 2024. While casting and all those other juicy details are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the first series boasted an ensemble of familiar faces. Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), Oona Chaplin (Game Of Thrones) and Jonathan Pryce (Game Of Thrones) all made up the cast so who knows who will be making an appearance in the upcoming series. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more. In the meantime, though, you can watch the first series of Taboo on Netflix.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy