Taylor Swift criticises “deeply sexist joke” in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia
- Hollie Richardson
Taylor Swift has responded to a joke made about her in Netflix’s hit new series, Ginny & Georgia.
Last year, Taylor Swift’s insightful documentary, Miss Americana, was released on Netflix.
For the first time in the singer’s career, Swift allowed cameras to follow her as she talked candidly about politics, body image, sexism, so-called feuds and everything else in between that she has faced in her 15-year career.
As per the synopsis, it was a “raw and emotional” look at Swift as she “learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice”.
It feels particularly uncomfortable, then, that Swift has now had to call out Netflix for a “deeply sexist joke” about her on one of its latest series.
Netflix’s new comedy drama, Ginny & Georgia, is one of the most popular series on the streaming platform at the moment. It follows the story of angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the “irresistible and dynamic” Georgia Miller.
In one scene, Ginny and Georgia argue about relationships. Asked whether she had broken up with her boyfriend, Ginny replies: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
Swift has now responded to the line, tweeting on Tuesday 1 March: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”
She adds: “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”
The “serial dater” rhetoric is a double standard that Swift has had to address many times before. Take, for instance, the lyrics in her song The Man, which asserts that she would be celebrated for her dating decisions if she were a man.
As reported by BBC News, Netflix has not yet commented on the criticism, nor has anyone associated with Ginny and Georgia.
