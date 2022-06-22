When it comes to upcoming BBC dramas, we’ve been positively spoilt for choice. Not only do we have crime thrillers like Wolf and Better to look forward to but Red Rose and Industry season two can’t come soon enough. Another brand new series to add to our ever-growing BBC watchlist is Ten Pound Poms. The six-part drama follows the stories of a group of Brits who embark on a life-changing journey to Australia in 1956. They’re leaving the post-war Britain they grew up in behind for a new life in a land far away from the one they’ve always known.

It’s set to be an emotional tale of grappling with a new life, leaving behind the past and trying to rewrite one’s own story. As well as confirmation that the new series is currently being filmed in Australia, we also have some exciting casting announcements. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Ten Pound Poms.

What is the plot of Ten Pound Poms? As previously mentioned, the drama will explore the individual stories of a group of Brits who move to Australia. According to the synopsis: “For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia. But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. “Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity. “At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined. They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.”

Michelle Keegan is leading the cast of BBC's Ten Pound Poms as Kate.

The synopsis continues: “Bill has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain. Teenager Stevie comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron, an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.” As well as confronting what it means to be an immigrant, moving to another country for better prospects and navigating an entire new life, the drama also includes levels of secrets and intrigue that will definitely keep us hooked – we can’t wait. The new original drama series is also created by Bafta award-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Ordinary Lies) and is produced by Eleven, the team behind the award-winning Netflix series Sex Education.

Warren Brown will star as Terry Roberts in BBC's Ten Pound Poms.

Who will star in Ten Pound Poms? The cast of the new BBC drama has just been confirmed and it really is a great one. Starring as Annie is Faye Marsay (Game Of Thrones, Black Mirror) and joining her as husband Terry is Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther). Michelle Keegan (Brassic, Our Girl) is also leading the cast as young nurse Kate and will star alongside Australian actors Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life Of Jess), David Field (Shantaram, Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love, The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge).

Faye Marsay is also leading the cast of BBC's Ten Pound Poms as Annie.

What has been said about Ten Pound Poms? Speaking about the upcoming series, creator Danny Brocklehurst says: “Ten Pounds Poms demands an ensemble cast that we are always rooting for, actors we love and want to succeed. I am thrilled to have found those actors. It is a delight to welcome so much exciting Australian talent as well as working with the brilliant Faye and Warren for the first time. This is my third outing with the wonderful Michelle Keegan and I’m positive we will make another winner together.”

When and where will Ten Pound Poms be available to watch? The series is actually a co-production between BBC and Stan so the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and as a Stan Original Series in Australia. While we don’t have a confirmed release date, we do know that filming for Ten Pound Poms is currently underway in Australia. Watch this space for updates.

