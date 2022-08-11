When we first heard that Sky series The Baby was set to be a ‘comedy horror’, we didn’t quite know what to expect. But the eight-episode limited series has completely bowled us over with how hilarious – and seriously creepy – it is. The series stars actor and comedian Michelle de Swarte (The Duchess) as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. The baby may be cute but Natasha soon realises that it’s controlling and manipulative, and soon twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show.

As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She may not want the baby but, unfortunately, the baby definitely wants her.

Michelle De Swarte stars as Natasha in Sky's The Baby.

We’ve watched as the series has given us doses of comedy, dystopia and, of course, plenty of jumpy moments. No matter how much Natasha may want it gone, the baby just won’t disappear. Throughout the episodes, we’ve seen her try to hand the baby over to the police and even leave it at a petrol station, resulting in the deaths of a police officer and the petrol station manager. Like we said, chilling stuff. Something the series nails is showing how much motherhood can impact a woman’s life. It’s not all chubby cheeks, dirty nappies and confusion, the baby very clearly brings with it a complete draining of resources. Soon people are talking through the baby to Natasha, treating her like a mere bystander when once she was the focus of conversation. Her life has been rewired to fit this new baby and it’s unsettling to watch. It’s a very realistic scenario, one that is turned on its head due to the fact Natasha has no control over the baby, its supernatural abilities or when it will leave, making the whole series gloriously chaotic. We also learn through the mysterious Mrs Eaves (Amira Ghazalla) that perhaps the baby has been at this for a long time before Natasha, moving from mother to mother, subjecting women to this cycle for two decades.

The baby’s memory loss powers make for hilarious viewing, as does Natasha’s hunt for the baby’s previous “mothers”, but what could be in store for the finale? The final episode airs tonight (Thursday 11 August) and with it, Natasha has to come to a decision: kill the baby and stop its curse or accept her newfound fate as this baby’s mother. If the question had been posed in the first episode, we know what Natasha’s answer would have been. But now, perhaps the possibility of continuing her new journey as a mother isn’t such a bad option after all. We know that if the final episode is anything like the rest of the series, it’ll provide viewers with some moments of self-reflection as well. What’s most clever about the format of The Baby is that, among the laughter, shock and fear of this otherworldly baby, you’re left thinking about the honest realities of raising a child. The series has managed to remain a very funny watch while cleverly exploring the theme of motherhood – and we can’t wait to see how it’ll reach its expectedly chaotic end. The finale of The Baby airs tonight (Thursday 11 August) at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, with episodes available to stream on Now.

