The Baby-Sitters Club is back for season two. Netflix has added another season to its popular reboot of the young adult favourite. Based on the books by author Ann M. Martin and following the 1995 film, the reboot follows the friendship group of Kirsty Thomas, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Mary Anne Spier and Dawn Shaffer as they mature into adolescence.

While you may be wondering what you have in common with tweens trying to earn pocket money, this group deals with its fair share of drama. Season one saw Mary Anne mourning a mother she lost at birth, Kirsty worrying that her single mother was marrying for money, and all that happened while the girls were collectively trying to set up a profitable babysitting business.