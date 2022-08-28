Sunday nights just haven’t been the same ever since Happy Valley came to its thrilling conclusion, but we have good news for fans of the show’s creator Sally Wainwright. The Bafta-winning screenwriter’s next project The Ballad of Renegade Nell is set in 18th century England, and it stars Louisa Harland, aka the wonderfully dippy Orla McCool from one of our all-time favourite comedies, Derry Girls. Filming on the eight-part Disney+ adventures series kicked off last year, and if the synopsis is anything to go by, Wainwright’s next project (her latest period piece, coming hot on the heels of Gentleman Jack) is going to be seriously good.

Here’s your guide to everything we know about The Ballad of Renegade Nell so far, including the cast who will be joining Harland on screen and the plot details.

What is The Ballad Of Renegade Nell about?

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell is described as an “adventure and fantasy” series centred around the life of Nell – a “quick-witted and courageous young woman” who unexpectedly becomes the most famous highwaywoman in the country after she is framed for murder. Joined by her two younger sisters Roxy and George – as well as a “plucky but prickly little spirit” called Billy Blind – Nell is forced to come to terms with the fact that fate has placed her on the wrong side of the law “for a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined”.

Who stars in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell?

Nick Mohammed will star as Nell's partner Billy Blind.

Alongside Harland, The Ballad Of Renegade Nell features an extensive (and exciting) cast. Joining Nell on her journey as Billy Blind is Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, while Nell’s sisters will be played by newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen. Notable members of the cast include Trigger Point’s Adrian Lester, who will play Nell’s formidable adversary the Earl of Poynton, described as “a master political schemer and manipulator”, and Orange Is The New Black’s Alice Kremelberg, who plays Sofia Wilmot, a young widow who joins forces with the Earl of Poynton and quickly learns that her quest for independence is “indelibly entwined with Nell’s own”.

Other exciting names set to star include The Essex Serpent’s Frank Dillane, who plays “charming rogue” Charles Devereux, Line Of Duty’s Craig Parkinson, who plays Nell’s kind-hearted, widowed father Sam Trotter and The Lazarus Project’s Enyi Okoronkwo, who stars as Rasselas, “a spirited stable boy” who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom. Nip/Tuck’s Joely Richardson will also appear as eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia, while The Crown’s Pip Torrens will play Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her “feckless, bullying brother” Thomas, who is played by Get Even’s Jake Dunn.

Who is behind The Ballad Of Renegade Nell?

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell is a Disney+ UK original series, which is being directed by none other than Sex Education’s Ben Taylor. The BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright – who has worked on hit shows including Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley – will be writing and executive producing. Also directing will be Gentleman Jack’s Amanda Brotchie and Ted Lasso’s MJ Delaney.

When will The Ballad Of Renegade Nell be released?

We don’t yet have a release date for The Ballad Of Renegade Nell, and it seems like we might have to wait a little while to see Harland and co on our screens. However, we’ll keep this space updated with the latest news when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

