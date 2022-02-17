Last night, the series reached its conclusion and we finally uncovered the truth around the crime we’ve all been puzzling over – the murder of boxer Saif Rahman. After the young man’s beaten body washed up in the bay, potential suspects started coming to light. Saif’s own aunt and uncle and local Vinnie, who runs the dilapidated gym where Saif trained. It was a tense finale that kept us guessing until its final moments. While we won’t reveal any spoilers, we will say that it was full of the twists, turns and the usual emotional rollercoaster that can come with finale episodes. And now, fans have taken the chance to share their positive sentiments around The Bay.

Marsha Thomason stars as newcomer DS Jenn Townsend in series three of ITV's The Bay.

Fans were pleased with how The Bay wrapped up but were over the moon to learn that it has been renewed for another season.

That’s right, it’s been announced that The Bay will be returning to our screens for an anticipated fourth instalment. Confirmed yesterday, ITV have ordered another series and ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh [Carville, the writer] takes her character in series four. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.” Filming begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced but for now, fans were just happy to learn that this won’t be the last time The Bay will be on their screens:

You can catch up with all episodes of The Bay on ITV Hub now.

