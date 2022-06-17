When it comes to the legion of crime dramas that we know and love, the list is a lengthy one. From BBC to ITV and all the streaming services in between, we’re positively spoilt for choice when it comes to tucking into a meaty police-based drama. One that has consistently pulled us in with its plotlines, tension and wonderful cast, though, is ITV’s The Bay. The series has so far given us three instalments and its most recent season saw a new detective take the helm in the form of Morecambe CID’s family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar).

The last season saw Thomason tasked with the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, and as well as an enthralling plotline, the series was also praised for its representation of the Deaf community, British Pakistani families and cultural burials. Well, with the tense season three finale, ITV confirmed an exciting series renewal. Now, though, it’s been confirmed that filming for the much-anticipated fourth season is underway. So what could be in store for our favourite coastal drama? Read on and find out.

The cast of ITV's The Bay series three.

What is the plot of The Bay season four? Like the previous series, this season of The Bay will focus on one intriguing case. As the synopsis reads: “When young mum of four Beth Metcalf dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them. “Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. “As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

Who will star in The Bay season four? As previously mentioned, Thomason will return as DS Jenn Townsend. Other returning series regulars include Daniel Ryan (Innocent), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World’s End) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra). The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes. Joining the new series as guest cast members are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack) as Dean Metcalf, Claire Goose (Waking The Dead) as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, and Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth). Other new cast members include Karl Davies (The Tower) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses). Tom Taylor (Us), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will also star as the Metcalf’s four children.

Marsha Thomason will be returning as DS Jenn Townsend in series four of ITV's The Bay.

What has been said about The Bay season four? Speaking about the new series of The Bay, Catherine Oldfield, creative director of Tall Story Pictures and executive producer said: “Marsha’s arrival in series three elevated The Bay yet again and Daragh has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into. “We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.” ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, also commented: “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub. “Marsha Thomason’s casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end. Whilst all set again the dramatic coastline of Morecambe, with its glorious sea and skyscapes.”

When and where will The Bay season four be available to watch? ITV has not confirmed a release date for the new series but has just announced that filming is underway. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more. Watch this space for updates.

