As a child, I devoured the pages of Jacqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker trilogy so quickly I was left pining for more the second I closed the book. Turning page after page, Tracy became my friend. I understood her complex characteristics and emotionally charged reactions.

Premiering on 13 December, The Beaker Girls is the latest instalment in the TV adaption of the books that chronicle Tracy’s childhood in a care home nicknamed “the dumping ground” by the children who live there.

Thanks to an eternal fascination from British millennials and Gen Zs, the series has experienced a nostalgically charged revival through viral memes and TikTok trends. But for me, Tracy’s story holds a deeper meaning.