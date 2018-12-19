Of course we couldn’t make this list of our favourite feminist TV dramas without mentioning the return of a certain Doctor (Who), back with a fabulous feminist lead in Jodie Whittaker, for the first time in the show’s 13 year history. Nor could we neglect to mention the return of empowering female wrestling show GLOW, the smash hit Netflix Original hit from 2017, following the trials and tribulations of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Essentially, when it comes to the female led drama series category on Netflix, you are now spoiled for choice. So, to help you refine your binge-list, we’ve picked out the best feminist TV shows you can watch now, as well as some details on where to stream them.