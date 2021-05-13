Sandra Oh is basically a goddess of the small screen (don’t @ us, you know we’re right), stealing the spotlight in basically every project she’s ever starred in; think Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve, and Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon, to name but three. Now, she’s teamed up with Game Of Thrones bosses David Benioff and DB Weiss for a new Netflix series – one which seems guaranteed to have us sat indoors all weekend with the curtains closed so we can binge it from start to finish.

Here, then, is what you need to know about The Chair. What’s the plot of The Chair? The Chair, as you may have guessed from the title, follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. “Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university,” promises the official Netflix synopsis. Is there a trailer for The Chair? The streaming platform has shared a teaser about the upcoming series on Twitter, but it doesn’t take the form of a trailer; rather, it’s a fake news clipping. Check it out:

Highlighting the aforementioned challenges, The Pembroke Daily claims that Professor Kim’s hiring may have come “179 years too late”, branding it “a last ditch effort” to save a department seen by the school as a “sinking ship.” Hmm. Who stars in The Chair? As mentioned already, Oh will take on the role of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim in this six-episode dramedy. Her fellow university staff include Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, and David Morse as Dean Paul Larson.

Transparent actor Jay Duplass will star opposite Sandra Oh in The Chair.

Everly Carganilla, meanwhile, will star as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim. Who wrote The Chair? The series has been co-produced and co-created by Amanda Peet. And, while the series marks the actor’s first as a writer and showrunner, she has two plays under her writer’s belt; The Commons of Pensacola, produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2013, and Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, produced at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse in 2018. Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot.

You may also like Stop Asian Hate rally: this is why Sandra Oh’s passionate speech has gone viral

What are people saying about The Chair? In a new interview with The LA Times’ Asian Enough podcast, Oh said that she will not be reprising her role as Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy, and that she hopes fans will follow her onto this exciting new TV project.

Sandra Oh says her new Netflix series is a must-watch for fans of Cristina Yang.

“Please come with me to Killing Eve and onto The Chair and onto the other projects, because this is also how we have moved on as well, with all the joy,” Oh said. “Come see, then, the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in our Asian American experience.” When will The Chair be available for streaming? The Chair is officially set to premiere on Netflix on Friday 27 August, making it the perfect binge-watch for the bank holiday weekend. Anyone else counting down the days?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy