As you’ve no doubt guessed by now, we here at Stylist HQ are big fans of the Nordic noir genre. And why wouldn’t we be, quite frankly? Usually boasting strong female protagonists, compelling societal commentary, stories of triumph (and redemption), gorgeous Scandi landscapes, terrifying mysteries to unravel, and covetable knitwear, they tick all the boxes we’re looking for in a meaty crime drama – and more.

It makes sense, then, that Netflix has confirmed that a bevy of Scandi dramas is due to hit the streaming platform over the next year. The one we’re most excited for, though? The Chestnut Man, of course. What’s the plot of The Chestnut Man? Set in Copenhagen, this story plunges us headfirst into a terrifying murder investigation. A body has been found in a children’s playground – with one of its hands missing. Hanging above the body is the killer’s calling card; a “chestnut man” – basically a handmade doll made of matchsticks and two chestnuts.

The case is assigned to ambitious young detective Naia Thulin and her new partner, Mark Hess. And, while examining the doll, they make a shocking discovery – one which connects it the missing (presumed dead) daughter of politician Rosa Hartung. A tragic coincidence, or something more twisted? To save innocent lives, Thulin and Hess must put aside their differences to piece together the Chestnut Man’s gruesome clues. Because, as soon becomes all too apparent, the murderer’s on a mission that is far from over. And no one is safe.

Who wrote The Chestnut Man? The Chestnut Man is based on the bestselling debut novel by award winning writer Søren Sveistrup. As in, yes, the same twisted genius who brought us The Killing. “Netflix has shown a strong, genuine interest in my book,” he says of the upcoming adaptation. “I’m excited about the deal and confident that Netflix will be the perfect place for The Chestnut Man.” Below: a trailer for The Killing, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

What are people saying about The Chestnut Man? Louise Foldager Sørensen, aka the executive producer at SAM Productions Meta, says: “We are looking very much forward to bringing Søren’s amazing international bestseller to the screen, and we are very excited and proud to announce the continuation of our good collaboration with Netflix. “The novel has been translated into 28 languages and it’s being published in more than 50 countries, we are therefore thrilled to be able to release this original Danish story, in the Danish language, worldwide with Netflix as our partner.” Tesha Crawford, the director of Netflix International Originals Northern Europe, adds: ”After the success of The Rain, we are excited to announce our next Danish Original which will be building on the great tradition of Nordic Noir. “We were instantly compelled by the strong story and Søren’s voice. We are happy to continue the collaboration with SAM Productions and are looking forward to bringing The Chestnut Man to our global audience.”

Reviews of the original book, too, are overwhelmingly positive. “As in The Killing television series, Sveistrup offers lessons to seasoned practitioners of the serial-killer whodunit in how to inject new energy into this near-exhausted subgenre, and a reminder (via his portrayal of the families, homes and workplaces that his cops visit) that crime writing has the potential to be eye-opening, panoramic social realism,” promises The Sunday Times. The New York Journal Of Books adds: “The Chestnut Man is an incredible novel that drips with atmosphere. This is the perfect potboiler for Nordic noir fanatics and first timers alike. Just don’t read it when you are all alone after dark.” And The Guardian notes: “If you are one of the millions who enjoyed The Killing, you’ll want to read the first novel by its creator. Sveistrup’s ability at building tension is evident, and this will undoubtedly make for a compelling television adaptation.”

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man will there be? The Chestnut Man series is composed of six 50-minute episodes. When will The Chestnut Man be available to stream on Netflix? Everyone’s being very secretive about this TV thriller, but it’s likely that The Chestnut Man will hit Netflix by autumn or winter 2021. We will bring you more details (including a trailer) as and when they become available.

