The Colour Room: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor to star in exciting new TV biopic

Here’s what you need to know about Phoebe Dynevor’s next big TV project, The Colour Room.
In Netflix’s Bridgerton, she gave us a compelling performance as Daphne, the beautiful eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family.
Now, Phoebe Dynevor is going to tackle the true story of legendary Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff in an exciting new biopic for Sky.
Here, then, is what you need to know about The Colour Room.
What is the plot of The Colour Room?
The Colour Room follows the journey of the fiercely determined Clarice Cliff, as she “breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century.”
As per the film’s official synopsis, “Clarice Cliff is a vivacious young factory worker in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s. Her creativity and ambition drives her to move factory to factory, despite the financial impact on the household she shares with her widowed mother Ann and youngest sister Dot. Bursting at the seams with ideas for colours and shapes, Clarice takes more and more dangerous risks – but she manages to stay one step ahead of the workhouse and impress the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter on the way with her talent and innovation.
“Apprenticed to renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway, and with support from Colley and other women in the factory, Clarice fights her way through to design the unprecedented Art Deco ‘Bizarre’ range. And, in the middle of the Great Depression, she ensures the factory’s survival and her future as one of the greatest Art Deco designers and a household name.”
Who stars in The Colour Room?
The Imitation Game’s Matthew Goode will star opposite Dynevor as Colley Shorter.
David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox, and Luke Norris make up the rest of the Sky Original film’s cast.
What are people saying about The Colour Room?
“I am so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nations most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff,” says Dynevor.
“It’s truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character. The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. I look forward to telling Clarice’s story and of course working with Matthew too.”
Claire Peate, writer of The Colour Room and winner of the BAFTA Rocliffe in 2016, adds: “The story was inspired by a single image; a young factory worker leaving her grim, industrial reality behind her and stepping into the rainbow of the colour room – a world of joy and possibility.
“It was thanks to the script winning at BAFTA Rocliffe and being performed on stage that it was picked up, and I’m thrilled to now be working with Phoebe and Matthew in bringing The Colour Room to life.”
Is there a trailer for The Colour Room?
There is no trailer for The Colour Room just yet, as the film isn’t due to start production until later this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham. We will, of course, be the first to let you know when one becomes available.
When will The Colour Room become available to watch on Sky?
The Colour Room will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later this year.
Images: Sky Original
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.