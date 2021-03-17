The Colour Room: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor to star in exciting new TV biopic

In Netflix’s Bridgerton, she gave us a compelling performance as Daphne, the beautiful eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family.

Now, Phoebe Dynevor is going to tackle the true story of legendary Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff in an exciting new biopic for Sky.

Here, then, is what you need to know about The Colour Room.

What is the plot of The Colour Room?

The Colour Room follows the journey of the fiercely determined Clarice Cliff, as she “breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century.”

As per the film’s official synopsis, “Clarice Cliff is a vivacious young factory worker in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s. Her creativity and ambition drives her to move factory to factory, despite the financial impact on the household she shares with her widowed mother Ann and youngest sister Dot. Bursting at the seams with ideas for colours and shapes, Clarice takes more and more dangerous risks – but she manages to stay one step ahead of the workhouse and impress the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter on the way with her talent and innovation.

“Apprenticed to renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway, and with support from Colley and other women in the factory, Clarice fights her way through to design the unprecedented Art Deco ‘Bizarre’ range. And, in the middle of the Great Depression, she ensures the factory’s survival and her future as one of the greatest Art Deco designers and a household name.”