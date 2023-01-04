Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, its new TV thriller drama starring Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, and it looks brilliant.
Going back to the office after the Christmas break is never fun, with a whopping one in five people start looking for a new job in the new year.
It makes sense, then, that Amazon Prime Video is leaning into this vibe with its new must-watch series, The Consultant, which is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name,
Here’s what you need to know about the twisted thriller.
What’s The Consultant about?
As per Prime Video’s official synopsis, The Consultant is a “twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee”.
The drama kicks off when an ever-smiling new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to save the floundering business at the App-based gaming company CompWare.
From the moment he arrives, he makes it clear that he can’t wait to get to know each and every single one of his new employees on a personal level. It begins with a few inappropriate questions. With the odd smile that never quite reaches his eyes. With a few arbitrary changes to office protocol.
Before too long, though, Patoff is running the entire company, and begins to present everyone at CompWare with the sort of new demands and challenges that throw everything into question… including their own lives.
Watch the trailer for The Consultant below:
“If it helps you to see me as a monster, then so be it.”
Deeply, deeply ominous stuff. Especially the Miranda Priestley-esque “That’s all” at the end.
Who stars in The Consultant?
Oscar winner Christoph Waltz – easily one of the best at being bad –.takes on the role of Regus Patoff, creating the sort of diabolical character that will live in our heads rent-free long after the credits on The Consultant’s final episode roll.
He is joined by Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.
When can we watch The Consultant?
The Consultant will become available for streaming via Amazon Prime Video on 24 February.
We’re counting down the days already…
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.