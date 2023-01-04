Going back to the office after the Christmas break is never fun, with a whopping one in five people start looking for a new job in the new year. It makes sense, then, that Amazon Prime Video is leaning into this vibe with its new must-watch series, The Consultant, which is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, Here’s what you need to know about the twisted thriller. What’s The Consultant about? As per Prime Video’s official synopsis, The Consultant is a “twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee”.

You may also like The Rig: Martin Compston reveals all about his claustrophobic new TV thriller in a Stylist exclusive

The drama kicks off when an ever-smiling new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to save the floundering business at the App-based gaming company CompWare. From the moment he arrives, he makes it clear that he can’t wait to get to know each and every single one of his new employees on a personal level. It begins with a few inappropriate questions. With the odd smile that never quite reaches his eyes. With a few arbitrary changes to office protocol. Before too long, though, Patoff is running the entire company, and begins to present everyone at CompWare with the sort of new demands and challenges that throw everything into question… including their own lives. Watch the trailer for The Consultant below: