With a couple of first-look images, it’s safe to say that the excitement for this upcoming series – which has now begun filming and will be coming out this year – is very real. Here’s everything you need to know about The Control Room.

Iain De Caestecker is leading the cast of BBC's The Control Room.

What is the plot of The Control Room? This gripping new Glasgow-based thriller tells the story of Gabe (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Iain De Caestecker), an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service. As the synopsis reads: “His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him, but with Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”

Joanna Vanderham is starring in BBC One's The Control Room.

Who is starring in The Control Room? As previously mentioned, De Caestecker will be leading the drama alongside Joanna Vanderham (Dancing On The Edge), who is starring as Sam. Additional cast members of the three-part drama include Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Daniel Portman (Vigil), Taj Atwal (Line Of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard). The drama will be directed by Amy Neil (Trust Me, Hanna), so we’re in very safe hands when it comes to nailing that high-octane, slow-burning feeling. We can’t wait.

What has been said about The Control Room? Speaking about his new role, De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life. I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.” Joanna Vanderham commented: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life. Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. “The BBC creates some of the best global programming there is, and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to its exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Elaine Cameron, executive producer for Hartswood Films, also shared: “Nick Leather has written a rollercoaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. “We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil – she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock! As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

When and where will The Control Room be available to watch? While a release date has not yet been confirmed, we do know that filming is taking place in Glasgow and the surrounding areas with transmission details set to follow in due course. Watch this space for updates.

