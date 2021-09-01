When it comes to TV at the moment, we’re all just looking for two things: thrills and chills. Is it any wonder, then, that we constantly find ourselves turning to the BBC’s array of hard-hitting dramas and thrillers? From Line Of Duty to Vigil, the Beeb knows exactly how to keep our adrenaline levels up and our spines tingling. So, yes, you can be sure that our ears pricked up when we heard that it’s working on a gripping new three-part thriller – particularly as it’s the brainchild of Bafta award-winning writer Nick Leather.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about The Control Room. What’s the plot of The Control Room? Directed by Trust Me’s Amy Neil, The Control Room follows Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. One night, though, Gabe’s world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman – and a woman who appears to know him, no less. Desperate to figure out who the frightened woman really is, Gabe ends up making an incredibly rash decision which threatens to have devastating consequences. Will he be able to keep tragedy at bay? Who stars in The Control Room? Iain De Caestecker, who you may remember from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D and Roadkill, will lead The Control Room as Gabe.

De Caestecker will be flanked by a truly talented cast; think Joanna Vanderham, The Capture’s Sharon Rooney, Taj Atwal, Stuart Bowman, and Game Of Thrones’ Daniel Portman, to name just a few. What are people saying about The Control Room? “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life,” says De Caestecker in a statement. “I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Vanderham adds: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life. “Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

And Elaine Cameron, executive producer for Hartswood Films (who have brought us such BBC treasures as Sherlock and Dracula), promises: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil, as she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock! “As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

When and where can we watch The Control Room? Filming on The Control Room is underway in Scotland now and, while we don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, we’re confident in predicting it will drop on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at some point in 2022. Anyone else excited?

