The Crown: Dominic West is in talks to play Prince Charles in the show’s final seasons
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The Affair star Dominic West is apparently in talks to play Prince Charles in seasons five and six of The Crown – and we’re intrigued.
Season four of The Crown may not have landed on our screens yet, but the casting process for the final two seasons of Netflix’s award-winning drama is well underway.
As per Deadline, The Affair actor Dominic West is in talks to play Prince Charles in seasons five and six of the show, which will follow Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while he was still married to Princess Diana.
If he does sign on to the role, West will join a cast of star-studded actors for seasons five and six of the hit Netflix original.
Imelda Staunton is set to play Queen Elizabeth II alongside Game Of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret. The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki will also take over the role of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Currently, the role of Prince Charles is being played by Josh O’Connor, who took over the role from child actors Billy Jenkins and Julian Baring in seasons one and two.
While previous seasons of The Crown have followed Charles throughout his childhood and life as a young adult (season four, which is set to land on Netflix on 15 November, tracks his romance with Princess Diana leading up to their marriage in 1981), seasons five and six will, as previously mentioned, document Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the breakdown of his marriage.
Key moments also likely to be tackled throughout seasons five and six of The Crown include the publication of Princess Diana’s tell-all book Diana: Her True Story in 1992, the Queen’s 40th-anniversary succession speech and Princess Diana’s untimely death in a car accident in 1997.
Although it was previously rumoured that actors including Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant could be in with a shot at the role, it seems likely that West will soon be confirmed as the show’s latest star.
One thing’s for sure: whether or not West does take on the role of Charles, we’ll still be waiting a while to see him on our screens – it’s likely that season five of the show won’t air until 2022, as per The Crown’s season schedule.
For now, then, we’ll just have to feast our eyes on season four of The Crown when it lands on Netflix next month. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride.
You can find out more about seasons five and six of The Crown by checking out our guides to everything we know so far.
Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are currently available to stream on Netflix.
Images: Getty/Netflix