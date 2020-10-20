Key moments also likely to be tackled throughout seasons five and six of The Crown include the publication of Princess Diana’s tell-all book Diana: Her True Story in 1992, the Queen’s 40th-anniversary succession speech and Princess Diana’s untimely death in a car accident in 1997.

Although it was previously rumoured that actors including Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant could be in with a shot at the role, it seems likely that West will soon be confirmed as the show’s latest star.

One thing’s for sure: whether or not West does take on the role of Charles, we’ll still be waiting a while to see him on our screens – it’s likely that season five of the show won’t air until 2022, as per The Crown’s season schedule.