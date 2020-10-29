Season four of Netflix series The Crown is due to hit our screens this November: and for fans of the lavishly-told royal story, plenty of drama awaits.

The new helping of the evocative series covers the years of 1979-1990: a turbulent period that sees Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher (played by new cast member Gillian Anderson) grapple with everything from widespread social unrest to IRA terrorism and the Falklands war.

A little closer to home, drama of a different kind is brewing: a fairy tale wedding quickly descends into a marriage in crisis, as the tragic royal journey of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) kicks in.