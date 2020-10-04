Ever since we finished watching The Crown season three at the end of last year, we’ve been looking forward to the fourth instalment of Netflix’s award-winning original series.

And now, in the lead-up to the show’s release on 15 November, we’re finally being treated to our first glimpse of one of the show’s most hotly anticipated moments: Diana and Charles’ wedding.

The exclusive image, which was posted on Netflix’s Twitter account, shows Emma Corrin – who will be playing the late princess in series four of the show – in a remake of Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress.