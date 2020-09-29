Netflix has unveiled its first-look photos as The Crown season four, and… well, let’s just say the Iron Lady has never looked so fierce.
When we first learned that Gillian Anderson would be stepping into Margaret Thatcher’s shoes for Netflix’s The Crown, we knew it was going to be must-watch TV. We knew it.
And we don’t have long to wait until Anderson – who recently won critical acclaim for her stint in Netflix’s Sex Education – appears on our screens as the Conservative prime minister, as the show’s fourth season is due to hit our TV screens on Sunday 15 November.
If you’re already desperate for your first look at new series, though, you’re in luck, as the streaming giant has unveiled some must-see stills from the royal drama.
“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” reads the accompanying Netflix synopsis.
It continues: “As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.”
The synopsis ends ominously: “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”
The much-hyped TV series, as previously reported by Stylist, boasts an all-star cast.
Indeed, as well as Anderson, we have the following big names to watch out for:
- Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.
- Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Elizabeth II.
- Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, younger sister of Elizabeth II.
- Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, known as Lord Snowdon.
- Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth, wife of George VI and mother of Elizabeth II.
- Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Philip and Elizabeth’s second child and only daughter.
- Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Philip and Elizabeth’s eldest child and the heir apparent.
- Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.
- Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.
- Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.
- Angus Imrie as Prince Edward, Philip and Elizabeth’s youngest child.
With that in mind, then, we have one question for you: will you be streaming The Crown season 4 when it premieres on Netflix on this November?
Images: Matthew Shave/Stylist/Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
