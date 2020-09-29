When we first learned that Gillian Anderson would be stepping into Margaret Thatcher’s shoes for Netflix’s The Crown, we knew it was going to be must-watch TV. We knew it. And we don’t have long to wait until Anderson – who recently won critical acclaim for her stint in Netflix’s Sex Education – appears on our screens as the Conservative prime minister, as the show’s fourth season is due to hit our TV screens on Sunday 15 November.

If you’re already desperate for your first look at new series, though, you’re in luck, as the streaming giant has unveiled some must-see stills from the royal drama.

You may also like Netflix’s The Crown: fans react to Elizabeth Debicki’s casting as Princess Diana

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” reads the accompanying Netflix synopsis.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

It continues: “As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.”

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

The synopsis ends ominously: “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Erin Doherty as Princess Anne.

The much-hyped TV series, as previously reported by Stylist, boasts an all-star cast. Indeed, as well as Anderson, we have the following big names to watch out for: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Elizabeth II.

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, younger sister of Elizabeth II.

Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, known as Lord Snowdon.

Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth, wife of George VI and mother of Elizabeth II.

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Philip and Elizabeth’s second child and only daughter.

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Philip and Elizabeth’s eldest child and the heir apparent.

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

Angus Imrie as Prince Edward, Philip and Elizabeth’s youngest child.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

With that in mind, then, we have one question for you: will you be streaming The Crown season 4 when it premieres on Netflix on this November?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy