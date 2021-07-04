The Crown’s producer just explained why the show won’t ever surpass 6 seasons

As popular as Netflix’s The Crown has become over the last couple of years, there’s no chance it’ll continue after its sixth season, the show’s executive producer has confirmed.

Despite some fans hoping that the show would touch on more recent events in the royal family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their royal duties, producer Suzanne Mackie has confirmed that’ll never be the case.

Speaking in an interview with Broadcast Now, she explained: “Peter [Morgan, the show’s creator] has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective.