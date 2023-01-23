It’s not every day that you see the words ‘survival drama’, ‘lavish Italian villa’ and ‘the Black Death’ used in the same sentence – but there’s a first time for everything, right? That’s what we imagine the people at Netflix said when they decided to make a twisted adaptation of The Decameron – Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th century short story collection that follows a group of nobles and their servants as they escape Black Death-ridden Florence to lounge in a lavish Italian villa.

In the short story collection, the group passes the time by telling each other stories – but the new adaptation doesn’t quite stop there. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the series so far, including the star-studded cast members who will be front and centre.

What is The Decameron about?

Netflix’s eight-part version of The Decameron takes on a similar premise as the original, but adds a Lord Of The Flies-esque twist into the mix as the show continues. Indeed, as the synopsis reads: “Based on Giovanni Boccaccio’s short story collection originally published in the mid-14th century, the upcoming series follows a group of nobles and their servants who flee to a grand villa to escape the Black Death in 1348. “As the city of Florence succumbs to the plague, this exclusive handful of invites indulge in a wine-soaked and debaucherous holiday as they wait out the deadly pandemic. However, this lavish retreat in the Italian countryside quickly descends into madness as they all scramble for survival.” Consider us intrigued.

Who stars in The Decameron?

Zosia Mamet, Jessica Plummer and Leila Farzard are all appearing in The Decameron.

The Decameron boasts an extensive and impressive cast. Derry Girls’ Saoirse Monica-Jackson, who will be playing a servant called Misia, is one of the most exciting names on the list. Other names on the cast list include Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds, The Girl Before’s Jessica Plummer and The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet. You can check out the full list of actors, including the details of the characters they’ll be playing, below. Willow ’s Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo, a cocksure physician who sits in the frustrating limbo between the upper and lower classes.

Who is behind The Decameron?

The team behind The Decameron is just as exciting as the cast. The soapy adaptation of the iconic short story collection is being led by creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) and is being produced through Jenji Kohan’s (Orange Is the New Black) company, Tilted Productions.

When and where will The Decameron be released?

Filming for The Decameron has only just got underway in Italy, so it’ll be a while until it lands on our screens. We don’t know anything more for now, but we’ll keep this space updated with the latest news as and when we get it, so make sure to stay tuned.

