If there’s one thing we’ve learned from watching horror films, it’s this; waking up inexplicably at 3.33am is never a good thing. Why? Well, because it’s considered to be a period of peak activity for malevolent supernatural forces – which is why the time has earned itself the dubious name of “the devil’s hour”. Now, Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue – who’ve brought such gems to our TV screens as Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Dracula – have decided to create an entire thriller series around the concept, and they’ve lined up a pretty incredible cast to bring it to life, too.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about The Devil’s Hour. What’s the plot of The Devil’s Hour? Written by Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour follows the story of Lucy Chambers, who wakes up every single night at (you guessed it) exactly 3.33am. “Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless,” reads the press release. “Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. “Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.”

Nikesh Patel, who previously starred in HBO Max’s Starstruck, will appear alongside Jessica Raine in The Devil’s Hour.

It adds boldly: “The Devil’s Hour is a creepy, philosophical thriller that seeks to explain the inexplicable.” Who stars in The Devil’s Hour? Jessica Raine, who previously wowed us as Jenny Lee in Call The Midwife, is set to lead this thriller as Lucy Chambers. The Thick Of It’s Peter Capaldi, meanwhile, stars as a reclusive, murderous, and obsessive nomad – and Starstruck’s Nikesh Patel will portray Ravi Dhillon, aka the compassionate detective who finds himself wrapped up in this twisted tale.

The rest of the cast includes Meera Syal (Yesterday), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Phil Dunster (Save Me), Barbara Marten (Casualty), Thomas Dominique (Black Mirror), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (Being Human), John Alastair (Swimming With Men), Sandra Huggett (Coronation Street) and newcomer Benjamin Chivers. What are people saying about The Devil’s Hour? “The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera,” says Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video. “We’re thrilled to be working with Tom, Steven and Sue on this new project.”

Peter Capaldi will take on the role of a murderous nomad in The Devil’s Hour.

Vertue, meanwhile, says: “We are genuinely delighted to be one of the first UK Originals that Prime Video has commissioned.” She added that she and Moffatt are both “thrilled that Tom Moran and his big brain have trusted [production company] Hartswood [Films], and Johnny Allan the director, with the wonderful task of bringing his scripts to life.” When and where can we watch The Devil’s Hour? The Devil’s Hour is currently filming in London and Farnborough Studios, and has yet to confirm a release date. However, it seems safe to predict that the six-part series will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in late 2021/early 2022 – just in time for those darker, windier, creepier nights. We’ll bring you more details as and when they become available.

