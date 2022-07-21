When it comes to adaptations, bookworms and TV watchers have been positively spoilt for choice recently. We’ve recently had Netflix’s Persuasion land to mixed reviews, The Summer I Turned Pretty making us weep for teenage romance and another iteration of David Nicholls’ One Day to look forward to. Joining the ever-growing bestselling-novel-to-TV-series pipeline is The Doll Factory. The UK wing of new streaming platform Paramount+ has just ordered an adaptation of the Sunday Times bestseller and it’s set to be a seriously dark period drama about sisterhood and obsession.

As well as having the production company behind ITV’s Marcella attached to it, there’s also a slew of behind-the-scenes talent making us very excited for the new six-part drama. With that, here’s everything you need to know about The Doll Factory.

What is the plot of The Doll Factory? As previously mentioned, The Doll Factory will be based on the bestselling 2019 novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal. The book was enough to give us chills (and keep us looking over our shoulder when reading), so we’re excited to see if this new series will drum up the same eerie feelings. According to Deadline, the series, like the book, will be set in London in 1850 and explores the story of Iris, who paints dolls for a living alongside her twin sister, Rose. She dreams of becoming an artist, and by night, secretly paints herself naked. Silas is a taxidermist who owns a shop filled with his creations. He dreams of one day finding an item so unique he will be catapulted to fame. Louis is a painter and member of the pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, searching for his next muse, and he finds it within Iris. Louis soon asks Iris to model for him, and she agrees on the condition that he will also teach her to paint, and suddenly her world expands beyond anything she ever dreamed of. Suddenly before her is the opportunity to escape and start a new life, but in doing so, she must abandon her sister, sacrifice her reputation and launch herself into the unknown. But as Iris’s world expands, a story of dark obsession begins to unfold. We said it was a chilling one, didn’t we?

Who will star in The Doll Factory? As of yet, no cast members have been announced, but we do know that the behind-the-scenes talent means we’re in very safe hands. Independent production company Buccaneer Media is attached to produce the thriller and they’ve been responsible for other hit dramas such as Marcella, Crime and Whistable Pearl. Sacha Polak (Hanna, Dirty God) is on board as director, Suzanne McAuley (Magpie Murders, Maigret) is producer and Julie Harkin (I May Destroy You, Becoming Elizabeth) is casting director. We’ll be sure to update you once we know more about who will be starring in the series.

What has been said about The Doll Factory? Speaking about the new series, Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer at Paramount UK, said: “The Doll Factory combines intrigue with universal themes of passion and obsession to tell a compelling story which will resonate with our Paramount+ audience. We are delighted to work with Buccaneer Media as we continue to build our offering of Paramount+ Originals with UK storytelling talent.” “The combination of debut author Elizabeth Macneal with first-time screenwriter Charley Miles is what this company is all about: emergent talent who will take the world by storm,” said Buccaneer co-CEOs said Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart in a statement. Author of the novel, Elizabeth Macneal, also said of the new series: “It is the most surreal and wonderful thing to have my novel turned into a TV series. When I wrote the book, I felt I knew each character intimately – and what a treat it will be to see them fully brought to life, from Iris’s fire and zest to be a painter to the taxidermist Silas’s hunger to have his name recognised.

“I always said I wanted to work with a screenwriter who was able to reimagine my novel in a new way for a new audience, and I am stunned by the wonder that is Charley Miles’s script.”

When and where will The Doll Factory be available to stream? While we don’t have a confirmed release date for The Doll Factory, we do know that the series will be available to stream on Paramount+. It’s joining a growing slate of dramas on the platform which includes anticipated series like Flatshare, A Gentleman In Moscow, Sexy Beast, The Blue, The Ex-Wife and The Burning Girls. Watch this space for updates.

