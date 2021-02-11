Just a few months ago, we announced that Keira Knightley had pulled out of the TV adaptation of Sarah Perry’s best-selling novel, The Essex Serpent. “There wasn’t a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production,” said her spokesperson at the time. Now, it’s been confirmed that the talented Claire Danes – aka the standout star of Homeland – will be taking over as Cora.

We couldn’t be more excited about it, quite frankly; Danes has definitely proven her mettle as an award-winning TV actor. And, much like Knightley before her, she has picked up a few critically-acclaimed roles in period dramas – not least of all the 1994 Little Women adaptation, in which she starred opposite Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, and Winona Ryder. In short, she’s positively made for this project. What’s the plot of The Essex Serpent? For those who have yet to read the award-winning tale, The Essex Serpent (set in 1893) follows the newly-widowed Cora as, released from her abusive marriage, she relocates to the small village of Aldwinter.

There, she quickly becomes intrigued by a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent (hence the title), and finds herself inexorably drawn to William Ransome, Aldwinter’s vicar, and his wife, Stella. To say much more would veer us towards spoiler territory. Suffice to say, though, it’s a compelling read – which explains why The Essex Serpent was named the 2016 Book of the Year by both the British Book Awards and Waterstones.

Who stars in the cast of The Essex Serpent? So far, Danes is the only confirmed cast member. We’ll keep you updated as and when new names are released, though! Who’s directing The Essex Serpent? The series will be directed by The Selfish Giant’s Clio Barnard, and is written by Anna Symon, who has been nominated for both BAFTA and Writer’s Guild awards thanks to her work on Mrs Wilson and Friday.

When will The Essex Serpent be available to stream on Apple TV+? There is no news on when to expect the series to hit Apple TV+, although – based on how long production has been put on hold due to Covid-19 – it’s looking likely to be 2022 at the very earliest. Keep checking back for further details. And, in the meantime, why not check out our pick of the best period dramas that are available to stream right now? Happy viewing.

