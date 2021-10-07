If you’ve just finished making your way through the terror-fest that is Netflix’s Midnight Mass, we’ve got some good news for you. The show’s creator Mike Flanagan (aka, the man behind The Haunting Of Hill House) has yet another horror series lined up for the platform, based on the works of none other than Edgar Allan Poe. The eight-part series – titled The Fall Of The House Of Usher – will mark the fifth series Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have worked on for Netflix, and the sixth for Flanagan overall.

He currently has two other projects in the pipeline – The Midnight Club, a mystery thriller about a group of terminally ill teenagers, and the rather intriguingly named Something Is Killing The Children. Taking to Twitter to announce the project, Flanagan wrote: “I’m so excited about this series… it is like nothing else we’ve ever done. More to come very soon!”

Keep reading to find out everything we know about The Fall Of The House Of Usher so far.

What is The Fall Of The House Of Usher about? While The Fall Of The House Of Usher is the title of one of Poe’s short stories, Flanagan and Macy’s series is said to be based on multiple works from the writer. However, it’s still likely that the show will lean heavily on its titular work, which tells the story of an unnamed narrator during a visit to the house of his friend, Roderick Usher. The work – which was first published in 1839 – is said to feature themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Who will work on The Fall Of The House Of Usher? Casting for the series has yet to be announced, but we do know some of the names who will be working on the series behind-the-scenes. As well as writing and creating the series, Flanagan will also direct four of the show’s eight episodes.

The other four will be directed by Michael Fimognari, another of Flanagan’s long-term collaborators who previously worked on Midnight Mass and The Haunting Of Hill House.

When will The Fall Of The House Of Usher be released? Although the project is in its very early stages, Flanagan did say in his announcement tweet that more information about the project would be coming “very soon”, so we’ve got our fingers crossed. We’ll update this space with the latest news when we get it, so stay tuned.

