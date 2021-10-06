For a brief period of time last spring, The Flight Attendant ruled every Zoom catch-up and WhatsApp group when it aired on Sky One. The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated series stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, the flight attendant in question, who is described as a “reckless alcoholic.” In the first episode, she goes on a date with one of her passengers – Alex (Michiel Huisman) – after meeting him on a flight and spends the night with him in his hotel in Bangkok. The next morning, however, she wakes up with a steaming hangover to find Alex dead in the hotel room bed and no recollection of what happened. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene as best she can and heads back to her day job… but the FBI soon catches up with her.

You may also like The Flight Attendant: why Kaley Cuoco’s fresh new murder mystery TV series is a must-watch

By the final episode – SPOILER! – Cassie and the FBI learn that Alex was killed by Buckley (Colin Woodell), real name Felix, after he was sent to threaten Alex into giving him information about some shady dealings involving hidden money in his family business. Meanwhile, Cassie’s colleague Shane (Griffin Matthews) is revealed to be – surprise! – working for the CIA, and the episode ends with him telling Cassie that the agency is interested in recruiting her for a human asset programme.

The Flight Attendant: Shane (Griffin Matthews) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) attend Alex's funeral.

We’re left wondering if she’ll take them up on the offer, setting us up nicely for season 2. Here’s everything we know so far about that next series…

What’s the plot for The Flight Attendant season 2?

According to a release from HBO Max, season two finds Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.” So that answers that question then. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder,” the release continues, “she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” Cassie just can’t catch a break, eh? We’re all for having a side hustle but being a CIA asset is hardly the same as making candles. Let’s hope this entanglement doesn’t send her falling off the wagon…

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: 64 brilliant TV shows to watch this year (with release dates)

Who is in the cast for The Flight Attendant season 2?

Cuoco and Matthews, as well as Zosia Mamet (Girls), Deniz Akdeniz (Tomorrow, When The War Began) and Rosie Perez (Do The Right Thing) will all return for the new series. As for new cast members, there’s been one particular announcement that has us feeling good…

In September, it was revealed that stand-up star and Feel Good creator Mae Martin would be joining the show for season 2. According to HBO Max, they’ll be playing Grace St. James. While nothing else has been revealed about their character yet, a recent Instagram post from Cuoco during filming suggests that St. James is a flight attendant too (see photo six in the slideshow).

Saying that, Shane turned out to be a CIA agent so don’t let that waistcoat fool you. Also joining the season 2 cast are Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul), Margaret Cho (Good On Paper) and Callie Hernandez (La La Land). HBO Max also announced that Mo McRae (Big Little Lies) will be playing “a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets.” Will one of those assets be Cassie? We can only assume a new potential love interest there.

Where and when can I watch The Flight Attendant season 2?