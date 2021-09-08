The Gallows Pole is the new true crime series we can’t wait to watch

As our never ending obsession with the likes of Downton Abbey and Bridgerton has proven over the years, there’s nothing we love more than a period drama – except, of course, a meaty true crime thriller. Obviously. Imagine our glee, then, when we learned that critically acclaimed director Shane Meadows has taken it upon himself to blend both genres with a must-watch adaptation of The Gallows Pole. Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of The Gallows Pole? The Gallows Pole, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, tells the story of “an England divided” as it fictionalises the “remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners”.

You may also like Autumn TV: 30 brilliant new TV shows to get stuck into this season

“Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history,” promises the synopsis. Considering Hartley was notably prone to self-delusion and strange visions of mythical creatures, we have a feeling this will make for intense viewing. Who stars in The Gallows Pole? The Gallows Pole looks set to be an incredibly starry affair, with the likes of Downton Abbey’s Sophie McShera and Cara Theobold along for the ride – not to mention 1917’s George MacKay and Peaky Blinders star Samuel Edward-Cook.

Michael Socha will take the lead in The Gallows Pole.

As if that weren’t enough, though, the series also boasts the talents of Yusra Warsama, Michael Socha, Thomas Turgoose, Tom Burke, Eve Burley, Nicole Barber Lane, Anthony Welsh, Joe Sproulle, Adam Fogerty, and Fine Time Fontayne, as well as an ensemble of first-time actors. What are people saying about The Gallows Pole? Speaking about the glittering cast of his first-ever period drama, Meadows says: “Putting this cast together with the undying support of casting director Shaheen Baig and her amazing team has been an absolute joy. “To be working with actors I’ve grown up with and/or have been desperate to work with, alongside oodles of incredible ‘as yet’ undiscovered Yorkshire-based talent, is an absolute honour and I’ve not been this passionate about shooting a project in years!”

You may also like Horror films based on true crime cases: 10 terrifying films based on real life events

Meadows continues: “After some initial rehearsals back in spring, me and the team went on an ‘open casting’ odyssey, watching over 6,500 self-tapes from unrepresented actors and actresses and were blown away by the quality of tapes that were submitted. We went from hoping to find one or two new faces to making up half of the entire cast from those tapes and I believe it’s going to create a series quite unlike anything else I’ve ever worked on. “This is the 18th century, yes, but viewed through a slightly more anarchic lens and will – much like my previous work – have a soundtrack that fits the mood like a psychedelic glove, rather than historical expectations.”

Cara Theobald has joined the cast of The Gallows Pole.

Piers Wenger, aka the director of BBC Drama, adds: “Shane’s talent for spotting and working with the newest and most authentic talent is second to none and will play a key role in setting this drama apart. “It’s an honour to be working with Shane, our friends at Element, and our partners at A24, to see this amazing story start to come to life.”

You may also like Best new thriller series: 22 shows coming to a TV screen near you very soon

When and where can we watch The Gallows Pole? The six-part series for the BBC is currently filming in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, so we’re predicting it will drop at some point in 2022. Watch this space.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy