With the upcoming release of Downton Abbey: A New Era on his hands, you might think that Julian Fellowes wouldn’t have much time on his hands. Fortunately, he’s still been able to carve out some space in his schedule to create an upcoming Sky Atlantic/HBO drama and we are definitely not complaining. The Gilded Age is a new drama that will likely enrapture you with its old-school glamour. Alongside executive producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler – the creative team behind both the award-winning Downton Abbey series and feature film – it looks like we’re in for a period drama treat.

Originally announced back in 2016, The Gilded Age was initially believed to be a Downton Abbey prequel airing on NBC but has since changed tack, moved to HBO and is no longer linked thematically to the Downton franchise. The series takes us back to New York in 1882 during the American Gilded Age, which saw increasing conflicts develop between the old ways and brand-new systems. With fortunes made then lost in a flash, it was a time that saw the city transform before everyone’s eyes. Now, not only do we have a release date, but we also finally have a first look at the new exciting series. Here’s everything we know about The Gilded Age so far…

The Gilded Age: Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell and Morgan Spector as George Russell.

What is The Gilded Age about? The nine-part series takes place in New York in the 1880s and focuses on one woman’s move from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in what was a truly transformative time period. After the death of her father, Marian Brook (Gone Hollywood’s Louisa Jacobson) goes off to The Big Apple to live with her “thoroughly old money aunts” – Agnes van Rhijn (played by The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (played by Sex And The City’s Cynthia Nixon). A culture-shocked and penniless Marian is suddenly thrust into a world of aristocracy and wealth. As the synopsis states: “In a new world, a new age is about to begin.” As Marian is exposed to this new way of living, questions swirl around how she will go forward in the world. Will she follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

The Gilded Age: Katherine Romans as Cissie Bingham and Denée Benton as Peggy Scott.

Who stars in The Gilded Age? In addition to Jacobson, Baranski and Nixon, the stellar ensemble cast includes Carrie Coon (The Nest), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Denée Benton (Broadway’s Hamilton), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) and Blake Ritson (Emma). The series will also feature Simon Jones (Brideshead Revisited), Harry Richardson (Poldark), Thomas Cocquerel (Alive) and Jack Gilpin (Billions).

You may also like Downton Abbey: A New Era finally has some first-look images and they’ll get you even more excited for its release

Is there a trailer for The Gilded Age? The official teaser trailer was released on 18 November and it looks as glamorously dramatic as we’d expect. You can watch it here:

When and where will The Gilded Age be released? It’ll be one to add to your 2022 watchlist as The Gilded Age will be coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 25 January.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy