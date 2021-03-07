When it comes to TV, there are few things better than a good psychological thriller. From the spine-chilling revelations of Behind Her Eyes to the twists and turns of The Stranger, it’s hard not to find yourself hooked on all of the brilliant edge-of-your-seat moments the genre offers. So, when we heard that the BBC was bringing a new psychological thriller to our screens – and that, like Behind Her Eyes and The Stranger, it was being adapted from a bestselling novel – it’s safe to say we were pretty excited about what’s to come.

You may also like Thriller series on Netflix: 13 brilliant and twisted TV thrillers to stream now

Called The Girl Before, the series is based on the novel of the same name by JP Delaney, who will create, write and executive produce the series. Split into four-parts, the limited series will tell the story of Jane, who finds herself stuck in an unsettling dynamic with her landlord. So, what can we expect from the BBC’s new series? Here’s everything we know so far.

What is The Girl Before about? Because The Girl Before is based on a book, we already have a pretty good idea of the series’ plot. As we’ve already mentioned, The Girl Before is based on the story of Jane, a woman who, while looking for a place to rent, stumbles upon the “rental opportunity of a lifetime” – she can move into a luxurious, ultra-minimalist house known as ‘One Folgate Street’, as long as she abides by a long list of exacting rules laid out by her landlord, an “enigmatic architect”. However, things are more complicated than they first seem.

The Girl Before by JP Delaney.

The official synopsis reads: “Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. “As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…” Who stars in The Girl Before? So far, just the two main roles have been cast. Playing Jane is Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who recently starred as Hannah Shoenfeld in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and is playing Mary Seacole in the upcoming biopic of the historic figure’s life. David Oyelowo, known for his roles in Selma and Les Misérables, will play Edward Monkford, the “enigmatic architect” who takes Jane into his home.

The Girl Before: David Oyelowo will star alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Behind the scenes, Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve, Blue My Mind) will direct, and Marissa Lestrade will join the project as co-writer. Speaking in a press release for the series, Brühlmann said she couldn’t wait to get started. “Can our surroundings, like a special house, affect who we are, even change us?” she said. “The ability to change our beliefs and our character is highly fascinating to me. I can’t wait to bring this female-driven thriller to life.”

You may also like 17 books you need to add to your reading list before they come to the screen

When and where will The Girl Before be available to watch? The Girl Before will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and HBO Max in the US. However, we don’t yet have a release date for the series, so for now, we’ll have to wait for more details to be announced. We’ll update this space with more information when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy