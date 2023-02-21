If the critically acclaimed Squid Game has whetted your appetite for excellent Korean dramas, then you’re in luck: Netflix has just confirmed that its revenge drama, The Glory – which became the third most-watched non-English TV series around the world just days after its December 2022 debut on Netflix – is getting a second season. Even better? It’s getting a second season really soon.

Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of The Glory? Written by award-winning writer Kim Eun-sook (Descendants Of The Sun) and directed by Baeksang nominee Ahn Gil-ho (Record Of Youth), this wildly popular K-drama revolves around the story of Moon Dong-eun. When we meet her, she’s a meek and reserved teacher. As a child, though, we learn that she was put through hell. Indeed, she endured such relentless abuse at the hands of her high school bullies that she was forced to drop out. Watch the trailer for The Glory: Part 2 below.

As fans of the series will already know, Dong-eun still lives with the scars of her ordeal – both physical and psychological. However, the wealth and status of her bullies means that they have never been reprimanded for their appalling behaviour. Indeed, even her own mother was more willing to accept bribery than press charges against the people who ruined her daughter’s life. So, yes, you better believe that our protagonist still dreams of revenge, even all these years later. Actually, strike that: she doesn’t just ‘dream’ about it – she has a brutal vengeance plot meticulously mapped out. And the perpetrators have no idea what’s coming to them… Who stars in The Glory? Song Hye-kyo takes the lead in this one as Moon Dong-eun, while Lee Do-hyun takes on the role of plastic surgeon Joo Yeo-jeong. Lim Ji-yeon, meanwhile, stars as Park Yeon-jin, aka the ringleader of the bullies who tormented and abused Dong-eun.

Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il and Cha Joo-young also star in the popular series. What are people saying about The Glory? The eight-episode drama series was originally released on Netflix on 30 December and became the most-watched drama series in 10 regions including Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines in just two days. It was streamed for 25.4 million hours around the world in its first week of release and it has gone down an absolute storm with viewers, too – so much so that it currently boasts a 92% ‘fresh’ audience-approved rating on Rotten Tomatoes. People are particularly fond of The Glory’s unexpected plot twists, not to mention its unwavering ability to balance horror with classic kitchen sink drama.

Lee Do-Hyun as Joo Yeo-jeong and Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun in The Glory.

“I was hooked,” reads one Google review. “One of the best 2022 dramas so far,” adds another. And still one more says: “I finished the entire season in one day!”

Fair warning, however: some have warned that its depictions of bullying sometimes make it an “unpleasant” watch. When can we watch The Glory: Part 2? The Glory: Part 2 (which, like the first instalment, comprises eight episodes) is expected to land on Netflix on 10 March 2023. In the meantime, you can stream the first eight episodes of the revenge drama. Always good to catch up, right?

