With this in mind, we’re always excited to hear when one of those classic TV shows makes its way to one of the big streaming platforms. And today, we can confirm that’s just what’s happening: with none other than everyone’s favourite sitcom, The Golden Girls.

That’s right: from 2 July, almost 30 years since the series finale aired to record audiences, all seven seasons of the show (180 episodes in total) will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland. The show will join the streaming platform’s Star section, which is home to hundreds of films and TV series from Disney-owned properties, including Black-Ish, Grey’s Anatomy and The Favourite. Exciting, right?

If you’re yet to acquaint yourself with the magic that is The Golden Girls, let us give you a quick recap. The show, which stars Beatrice Arthur (Dorothy), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Betty White (Rose) and Estelle Getty (Sophia), follows the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. The show follows the women as they navigate life post-marriage (three of the characters are widowed, one divorced) and enjoy life to the fullest. Besides all of The Golden Girls’ cracking one-liners and ‘cheesecake moments’ (one of the show’s recurring features saw the characters gather around the kitchen table eating cheesecake and unpicking their latest dilemma), the classic sitcom remains a firm favourite among fans thanks to its celebratory depiction of older women and the power of female friendship.

The show has also been praised for tackling a number of important issues over its seven seasons, from medical gaslighting and suicide to ageism and drug addiction – and while some of the character’s attitudes may be a little dated (the show did start in 1985), The Golden Girls is often (rightly) held up as one of those shows that was “way ahead of its time”. In short, the news that The Golden Girls will be landing on Disney+ at the beginning of next month is majorly exciting – and we can’t wait to revisit all that the show has to offer.

