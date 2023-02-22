The Good Mothers is the shocking true crime drama we all need right now

While we can’t help but obsess over the true crime genre, there’s no getting away from the fact that the majority of it is centred on violent crimes including rape and murder. Crimes whose victims are too often women. That’s why, then, we’re so excited about The Good Mothers – a new true crime drama that seeks to celebrate the brave women at its centre. As executive producer Juliette Howell exclusively tells Stylist: “I’ve always been interested in stories that offer a fresh perspective on worlds we think we know and understand, and this is exactly what The Good Mothers is. “I was immediately drawn to these courageous, relatable and inspiring women who felt so vivid and believable, united in a desire to break the endless cycle of violence and corruption that threatened to engulf their own children’s lives as it did their own.”

Here’s what you need to know about the much-anticipated series. What is The Good Mothers about? Based on a gripping true story, The Good Mothers retraces the story of Denise Garofalo, Maria Concetta Cacciola and Giuseppina Pesce, three women who dared to defy the ‘Ndrangheta mafia. All three were born into the dangerous Italian clan. All three, though, wanted to break free. Cue them joining forces with prosecutor Anna Colace, newly arrived in Calabria, in a dangerous attempt to bring down the mafia from the inside. Watch the trailer for The Good Mothers below:

“The women must fight their own families for the right to survive and build a new future for their children,” adds the synopsis. But will they be able to escape the “iron fist and insidious power” of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia? Who stars in The Good Mothers? The cast is led by My Brilliant Friend’s Gaia Girace, Medici’s Valentina Bellè, and Suburra’s Barbara Chichiarelli. Francesco Colella (ZeroZeroZero), Simona Distefano (The Traitor), Andrea Dodero (Thou Shalt Not Hate), and Micaela Ramazzotti (The First Beautiful Thing) also lend their inimitable talents to the authentic true crime drama. Who is working behind the scenes on The Good Mothers? The series is lead-directed by The Crown’s Julian Jarrold and by Italian filmmaker Elisa Amoruso.

It was written by Bafta Award-winning Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom) and based on the gripping book by Foreign Press Association award-winning journalist Alex Perry. It’s also the first Italian Original to ever hit Disney+, which adds an extra air of authenticity to the series by rooting it in its proper context. “We all agreed that we should make it in Italian,” says Howell. What are people saying about The Good Mothers? Only good things, to be honest. Because, as Howell tells Stylist, “The Good Mothers offers a fresh new lens on the mafia, placing women at its heart and feeling all the stronger for it.” Which sounds like exactly the tonic we all need right now, quite frankly. When and where can we watch The Good Mothers? The highly anticipated Italian Disney+ crime drama series will be launching on 5 April. Will you be watching?

