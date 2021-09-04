September may be the month of resetting, refocusing and heading back-to-school for some, but for others it means just one thing: Bake Off season. And fans of the show will be delighted to know that The Great British Bake Off is confirmed to be returning for 2021, providing us with essential autumn comfort viewing.

“Loaf is in the air… The Great British Bake Off. Coming Soon,” a post on the show’s official Twitter account reads.

The short teaser doesn’t give much more away, showing the iconic tent pitched once again against an increasingly tense musical score. Could this be a hint that the new series will usher in some exciting changes? Are we going to be treated to scenes even more tense than #bingate and Iain’s Baked Alaska betrayal of 2014? We’re hoping so.

Judge Paul Hollywood also took to Instagram to share a picture alongside fellow judge Prue Leith as well as co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, promising Bake Off will be back soon.

And, predictably, excitement has already started to build among fans on social media. “Oh this is EXACTLY what I need in my life,” tweeted Gemma Styles, summing up our collective need for some light relief on our screens.

“THE TENT IS BACK!!!! Ilysm,” added another excited fan.

“Everything is awful but I’m looking forward to the hour’s worth of serotonin this show gives me,” admitted one enthusiast.

While there sadly isn’t an official air date yet, there is good news for GBBO’s international audiences, as the show will be available to watch on Netflix this year, as well as it’s usual home of Channel 4. We can’t wait to see how this year’s contestants grapple with their technical and showstopper bakes, from shortbreads to swiss roll, and rocky roads to royal icing. On your marks, get set, bake!

